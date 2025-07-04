Is Messi leaving Inter Miami? Everything you need to know about his contract situation
Lionel Messi is now entering the final six months of his contract with Inter Miami and there’s currently plenty of speculation relating to his future.
The 38-year-old joined Miami back in 2023 and has produced 73 goal contributions in 63 appearances for the club since then.
With plenty of speculation currently surrounding the Argentina star, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about his current situation.