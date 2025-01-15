Alexander Isak ‘feels amazing’ after breaking Alan Shearer record in Newcastle win over Wolves

Alexander Isak “feels amazing” after the Newcastle striker scored again in the 3-0 win over Wolves on Wednesday to break a record held by Alan Shearer since for nearly three decades.

Isak scored twice as the Magpies secured a ninth successive win in all competitions to move into fourth place in the Premier League table.

The first was fortunate as a deflection gave Jose Sa no chance in the Wolves goal, but his second was a clinical finish typical of the quality he’s showed this season.

He assisted Anthony Gordon for the third before leaving the pitch to a standing ovation.

Isak has now scored 11 goals in his last eight top-flight games, scoring in each of those fixtures to break Alan Shearer’s record of seven on the bounce between September and November 1996.

Speaking to Match of the Day after the game, Isak said: “I feel amazing. Individually I feel free and confident but looking at the team we are doing so well as well, defending and with threats going forward. It is a team and I have to keep contributing with goals.

“When we play at our best the players will feel free. In my position as well I want to be able to express myself in the best way I can.

“Records are things you enjoy after your career. I go into every game with the same mentality – to score goals as that helps the team.”

Asked about his record-breaking striker after the game, Eddie Howe hailed his achievement before picking out other members of his team for praise.

“Yes, an incredible achievement,” he said. “I think that this is the hardest league in the world to score in, up against very good defences, especially with the fixtures that we’ve had.

“But that’s his quality in his class because he always has that second extra to place his finish, just down to the attributes and the technical ability he has. I think we’ve got everyone contributing at the moment.

“I think Bruno [Guimaraes] is playing his part with his creative passing, Alex is contributing goals, but you look at the midfield three today, look at Sandro Tonali’s contribution defensively to our win was massive.

“I thought he was excellent today. And of course then you’ve got Martin making some key saves at the other end to preserve our clean sheet. So I think the whole team deserves a lot of credit.”

Newcastle now have just two days to rest and recover from the victory over Wolves before Andoni Iraola brings his Bournemouth side to St James’ Park in the early kick-off on Saturday.