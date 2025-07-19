Newcastle United are said to be at risk of PIF ‘funding’ Liverpool’s move for Alexander Isak and the ‘most likely’ outcome has been mooted.

Isak is attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League, Europe and Saudi Arabia after cementing himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

The Newcastle standout scored 27 goals in 42 games for Newcastle last season and Liverpool have reportedly identified him as a dream signing.

Liverpool have been active in the transfer market this summer, spending around £200m to sign Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

Despite this, they remain in the market for further additions and are keen to sign a striker to replace Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool have made a bold move for Isak, but they are also working on a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, who is a more realistic target.

READ: Liverpool in ‘do or die season’ with ‘unproven’ duo as ‘it’s curtains’ for Arsenal if there’s another ‘failure’



Newcastle have also expressed interest in signing Ekitike this summer, but he has reportedly decided to snub a move to St James’ Park as he has his heart set on a move to Liverpool.

The Reds are said to be ‘preparing’ an improved bid for Ekitike, while they presumably have one eye on Isak’s situation in the hope that Newcastle will open the door to his exit.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has given his verdict on Isak’s future, explaining the “lunacy of the situation” as PIF could boost Liverpool’s hopes of signing him by ‘funding’ a deal.

“I think if Liverpool, on the other hand, if Liverpool could get some crazy fee for Nunez out of Saudi Arabia, say, to the point where they could put, let’s say £150m on the table,” Borson told Football Insider.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘informed’ of ‘clear’ transfer decision as FSG ‘to accept £40m’ with signing ‘approved’

👉 Newcastle ‘can say no to £150m’ but Isak could ‘push for move to Liverpool’ after shock ‘green light’

👉 Transfer expert tips Liverpool to ‘revisit’ £75m deal as West Ham ‘step up’ talks for double Reds deal

“I don’t know, maybe, but then you’ve just got the lunacy of a situation where on the one hand, PIF are paying for a Liverpool player and then Liverpool are just giving them the money back via Newcastle.

“And by the way, if that was to occur, there’s a very good chance that there’d be people looking at the deal and going, hang on a minute, that looks those deals look connected.

“Because on the one hand, you’ve got a connected party of Newcastle United buying a player from Liverpool, and then Liverpool buying from Newcastle who are a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia.

“So I think there’s all sorts of challenges with the deal, so as I say, I think the most likely scenario is Isak stays at Newcastle.”