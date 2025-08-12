Isak ‘moves out’ of Newcastle house as he forces Liverpool transfer with Magpies in for Man Utd star

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has moved out of his property in the North East as he continues to force a move to Liverpool, according to reports.

Earlier this summer, it had looked unlikely that Liverpool could pull off a move for Isak with the Magpies managing to qualify for the Champions League.

But Isak decided to take matters into his own hands after Reds approach was pushed away by telling the Newcastle hierarchy that he wants to leave this summer.

That triggered a £110m bid from Liverpool, which was instantly rejected by the Geordies, and the Reds will only go back in if they receive sufficient encouragement that a deal will be done.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed earlier on Tuesday that Isak ‘is adamant he will never represent Newcastle again’ despite the Magpies attempting to keep him.

Ornstein added: ‘Even if they refuse to sell the 25-year-old Sweden striker and he remains on Tyneside when the transfer window closes, Isak regards his career at St James’s Park as finished and has no desire to reintegrate into the squad.’

After reports claimed over the weekend that Newcastle had told Isak that he would be going nowhere this summer, Magpies boss Eddie Howe gave an update.

Howe told reporters: “That’s a decision that I won’t make, that will be for other people to make.

“For me, I’m just trying to manage the situation and manage the team, most importantly manage the group of players that I’m working with day to day, that I love coaching and helping.

“We’re focusing on Aston Villa. Everything else, to a degree, from my perspective is not in my control, so it’s not my focus.”

On the specific reports about Isak, he added: “That’s not something I’m aware of. Of course, there’s discussions going on all the time that I’m not party to. I have no knowledge of that.”

And now The Times have claimed that Isak has ‘moved out’ of the home in the North East that he was living and the property was ‘put on the rental market the day after he was omitted from Newcastle United’s players and families day’.

The report added: ‘The property was first put on the market when Isak flew to Spain for personal training rather than take his place on Newcastle’s pre-season trip to Asia on July 24. It was advertised for £6,950 a month on the same day he left for Spain, where he spent time training at Real Sociedad.

‘It was quickly taken off the market and Isak returned to Newcastle, but The Times has learnt the property, empty once more, is back on the market again with a local rental company.’

Newcastle could turn to Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer with the Magpies one of the clubs ‘taking a look’ at the Denmark international.

A report in The Athletic stated: ‘Clubs such as Milan, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Newcastle are taking a look at Hojlund, who at present insists he wants to stay and fight for his place.’