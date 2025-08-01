Isak ‘will not refuse’ Newcastle return as Sesko ‘reservations’ deal Liverpool another blow

Newcastle have been told Alexander Isak will “not refuse to play for them” if he doesn’t get his desired move to Liverpool this summer as the Magpies’ two ‘reservations’ over Benjamin Sesko have been revealed.

Isak announced his desire to seek pastures new last week, with Liverpool thought to be getting their ducks in a row ahead of a formal bid for the Sweden international, who only has eyes for a move to Anfield.

Newcastle have maintained Isak is not for sale, with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) ‘blocking’ his exit this summer, in reports at odds with Florian Plettenberg’s claim that ‘talks are progressing well’.

Plettenberg wrote on X: Talks between Newcastle and Liverpool over Alexander #Isak are progressing well. The player’s camp are very positive about the situation. Isak is hopeful that an agreement between the clubs can be reached. A record bid will be needed. #LFC A verbal agreement in principle over a contract running until 2031 has been reached with Liverpool, as reported yesterday. @SkySportDE’.

What we do know for sure is that Isak is currently training alone at former club Real Sociedad while his Newcastle teammates are on tour.

The ‘angry’ Newcastle owners expect him to be back training with the rest of the squad next week, with Sky Sports’ Keith Downie believing the Swede will reunite with the rest of the squad when they return from South Korea.

“Eddie Howe has actually spoken about this before on the record and said the club are comfortable that Isak has got his own people,” Downie said.

“And that’s why he’s training with them. Yes, it’s out in the Basque region and not here in Newcastle. So I can see that the optics of that don’t look great as far as the Newcastle United fans are concerned.

“But I do expect Isak back here in the North East next week when Newcastle return from South Korea. They come fly back on Monday. I expect him to be back. And then I guess he’s going to have discussions with Howe, senior members of the staff here to decide what the next steps are for the Swedish international because nobody’s come in from Liverpool as yet.”

The i Paper insist ‘there has been no talk of him going AWOL’ and claim there’s a ‘political tightrope being walked’, ‘firstly because the club’s not-for-sale message is a genuine one, but also because if relations break down entirely, it could have a ruinous impact on their season’.

And one Premier League recruitment source insists Isak, like any other footballer, ‘will not refuse to play’ for his current club if a transfer isn’t forthcoming.

They said: “This sort of thing happens all the time.

“It is more pronounced here because it is playing out in public but nothing is irreparable and no footballer will refuse to play for his club after 1 September.

“I think Newcastle have that in their mind here.”

And the big problem for Liverpool in their bid to land Isak is that ‘Newcastle will not allow him to leave unless they secure two new strikers this summer’.

There’s great irony in Brentford refusing to listen to offers for top Magpies target Yoane Wissa unless they can source a replacement as the striker pushes to leave for St James’ Park.

And the report claims there’s ‘pessimism’ over a potential move for Benjamin Sesko, not just because Manchester United appear to be leading that race, but also because Newcastle also have ‘reservations’ over his £64m plus add-ons price tag, which is similar to that of Hugo Ekitike despite the club bosses ‘believing he needs more work’ than the now Liverpool forward.