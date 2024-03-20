Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea are all expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer and there are plenty of options out there. Here are the best 10 ranked…

10) Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart)

One of the hottest strikers in world football and with a £15million release clause, the Premier League’s big boys could do a lot worse than Stuttgart hitman Guirassy.

There will be some reluctance to buy Guirassy given this is the only season in his entire career that he has been scoring goals at a better-than-decent rate. That, and the fact he has just turned 28.

But 22 goals in 20 Bundesliga appearances in 2023/24 is an absurd return and the aforementioned price is one that cannot be ignored.

9) Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)

Gimenez may be overlooked due to the fact he has only done it in the Eredivisie. Know who else has done it in the Eredivisie? Antony. That should be enough to put anyone off. But then you remember Ruud van Nistelrooy and Mohammed Kudus.

The Mexican international helped fire Feyenoord to only their second league title this century last season and has another 21 goals in 25 Eredivisie appearances in 23/24.

He is certainly an interesting option and even at a reported valuation of £30m, it feels like Gimenez will end up at a side outside of the traditional Big Six, if he is to move to England. West Ham striker curse, anyone?

8) Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

The first current Premier League star on this list, Solanke is enjoying the best top-flight season of his career at Bournemouth, with Andoni Iraola’s greatest achievement on the south coast the way he has unlocked the Liverpool flop.

Having scored 44 goals in two Championship seasons, Solanke was unable to shine when the Cherries earned promotion in May 2022, netting six times in 33 top-flight appearances. He eclipsed that figure – a previous Premier League best for him – by December this season.

This one stinks of West Ham, doesn’t it? Or Newcastle United if they sell Alexander Isak and keep Eddie Howe.

7) Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna)

The youngest player on this list, 22-year-old Zirkzee looks like he has everything required to be a top striker. He is strong, quick, a good finisher, can hold the ball up, and wins aerial duels. Although Bayern have priority with an exclusive £34m release clause, the Dutch youngster is another who should not cost too much.

There is plenty of interest in Zirkzee and out of everyone on this list he can be regarded as a bit of a wildcard. That being said, he would be perfect for Manchester United, who need to relieve the pressure on Rasmus Hojlund. Both players are relatively similar in age, style and career path, so it makes a lot of sense to us.

6) Jonathan David (Lille)

The latest member of the perpetually linked to the Premier League without ever coming close to moving group, David is banging in the goals for Lille this campaign as he looks to finally secure a big-money transfer.

The Canadian international still has his best years ahead of him at 24 but you get the impression if he was going to come to England, he would be here already.

English clubs are not going to be the only ones out there looking for a new No. 9, though, especially with the Premier League’s elite likely to cause those minions abroad to seek replacements. David could be the man brought in to replace a Victor Osimhen or Victor Boniface, for example. More on those two soon…

5) Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

Speaking of which, forgotten Leverkusen striker Boniface has been injured so is currently going under the radar.

Ten goals and seven assists in 16 appearances in the Bundesliga is a superb return for a player who has not been missed too much with Patrick Schick among those picking up the slack.

Three braces in his first five league appearances alerted Europe’s elite and if Xabi Alonso leaves, a lot will follow him. Boniface, as a striker in a summer likely to be themed around players in that position (and managers), should be one of the first the club are fielding calls about.

4) Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Perhaps talking himself out of a big move, Toney has been running his mouth and frankly insulting Brentford – who stood by him during his betting ban – in the process. It is not a good look and one that Arsenal and Chelsea will note with interest. Manchester United and their desperation to get back to the top will probably turn a blind eye, though.

Ignoring the blatant desire to leave his current club, Toney is obviously a very good footballer and another who can be regarded as an all-round striker.

Having scored goals for fun in the two divisions below Our League, the England international has bagged 36 in 78 appearances in the top flight.

3) Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting)

Gyokeres might be hindered by his past, unfortunately for him. ‘But he played for Coventry!’ some Arsenal fans will cry when they see links to the Swede. It’s not about where you’ve been, guys. It’s about where you are. And Gyokeres is at Sporting, taking the p*ss.

With a ridiculous 50 goal contributions in 39 games this season, there is talk of the 25-year-old’s £85m release clause being triggered by the Gunners – who are expected to prioritise the signing of a striker this summer.

And Gyokeres is the top scorer of 2024 ahead of Kylian Mbappe.

2) Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

You expected Osimhen to be first, didn’t you? Baffled, aren’t you?

Osimhen has a release clause slightly higher than Gyokeres and is the better player with a bigger reputation. We would not be surprised to see both players move on at the end of the season and the former has been flirting with a move for a while.

2022/23 was the Nigerian’s most productive scoring season by far and his numbers in every other season are impressive, but not £100m impressive. He is someone who works very hard for the team but there are doubts over him. I, personally, am not fully convinced, hence the fact he is second here.

Who will be the next £100m footballer?

1) Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

Including Isak may raise a few eyebrows, so let me explain. If Newcastle receive a suitable offer for him, they will probably sell. Their chief executive Darren Eales has admitted the club may need to sell a star player to help balance the books and the natural choice is Isak or Bruno Guimaraes. If one goes, the other surely will not follow.

Isak’s situation is different to Ollie Watkins, for example, with Aston Villa under no pressure to sell.

As an Arsenal supporter, Isak is my first choice in the summer. He is brilliant and has shown shades of Thierry Henry. The Swedish international has proved how effective he can be in the Premier League and is currently being wasted and often looks isolated in an out-of-sorts Newcastle team.

One goal in the Champions League this season can be cause for concern but as we have said a couple of times, Isak is a player with everything required to be a top striker. It is probably the Premier League experience that gives him the edge over Osimhen. That, and the thought of him leaving Newcastle for Arsenal. The Geordie meltdown would be fantastic.

Side note: Before you say anything, Lautaro Martinez is signing a new contract at Inter, Dusan Vlahovic is less likely to leave than everyone on this list, Harry Kane will not leave Bayern, Artem Dovbyk, Borja Mayoral and Romelu Lukaku do not make the top 10, and Evanilson and Benjamin Sesko very narrowly missed out.

