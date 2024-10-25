According to reports, Arsenal will potentially be on ‘red alert’ this summer as Newcastle United have ‘no plans to enter negotiations’ over a new contract for Alexander Isak.

Newcastle recently confirmed the extension of Anthony Gordon’s contract but are not in talks with Isak over a new deal.

The Swedish striker joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad for a club-record £63million fee and has been an outstanding signing.

He only has one Premier League goal this season but in 74 appearances for the club, Isak has scored 36 times.

He is one of Newcastle’s most important players and his contract does not expire until 2028, but there is belief that Arsenal could make a move in the summer transfer window.

Isak to Arsenal? Newcastle not in contract talks with star striker

This is according to Newcastle expert Craig Hope, who writes in his Daily Mail column that there are no plans at St James’ Park to negotiate a new contract with Isak.

This is hardly devastating, nor surprising, as Isak still has four years left on his Newcastle contract.

According to Hope, this does ‘raise the chance’ of a transfer at the end of the season and ‘will put Arsenal on red alert’.

Hope reveals that there were ‘preliminary discussions towards the end of the last season’, however, the club got the feeling that he and his camp ‘were reluctant to commit’.

Talks have completely ‘ceased’ and both sides ‘do not see a need to thrash out a new deal’.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Five Arsenal stars among early favourites for 24/25 PFA player of the year award

👉 Premier League ‘Big Eight’ ranked by injury woes; Rodri ACL puts Man City above Newcastle, Spurs

👉 Odegaard top, Willian bottom in ranking of every Arsenal signing after Wenger

One of Isak’s biggest ambitions is to play in the Champions League and with Newcastle on a downwards trajectory from when he first joined, he showed no interest in agreeing fresh terms.

The report adds that Isak ‘will seek a move’ next summer if Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League. Furthermore, the 25-year-old has ’emerging doubts over the speed of the project on Tyneside’.

Regardless of this speculation, the Swedish international is currently ‘perfectly happy’ at the club and enjoys working under Eddie Howe.

Hope believes Isak is now worth double the £63m Newcastle paid to sign him in August 2022 and the Magpies will be in a ‘strong negotiating position’ due to his contract length.

Arsenal will likely have to pay a British record fee for Isak if they want to bring Isak in.

Newcastle feared being forced to sell a key player in the 2024 summer transfer window but sold Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh for a combined £65m to help avoid a Premier League profit and sustainability breach.

They will hope to avoid being in a similar situation at the end of 2024/25 with Bruno Guimaraes and Isak eager to play in the Champions League.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are being linked with several strikers, including Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Isak is a name who is being constantly linked with a move to the Emirates and would be an outstanding signing, even if Kai Havertz has emerged as a superb option up front.