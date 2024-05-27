Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who will not be allowed to leave for less than €200million, according to reports.

Isak had a superb 2023/24 campaign, scoring 21 goals in 30 Premier League appearances, picking up two assists as well.

Having scored 35 goals in 67 appearances for Newcastle, the Swedish striker is attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere.

The Magpies have unlimited funds at their disposal through their Saudi Arabian owner but financial rules have limited their spending, meaning they could potentially be open to selling a star player – like Isak – to help fund new signings.

Another player who could be sold to raise funds is midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with more clubs than Isak.

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be interested and it has been reported that Guimaraes has a release clause in his contract worth £100million.

Arsenal are in the market for a new midfielder and striker, with both Newcastle players reportedly of interest to Mikel Arteta.

Despite Newcastle’s apparent willingness to sell a star player in the summer transfer window, there will surely be a great reluctance to improve a Premier League rival, especially considering their lofty ambitions.

Newcastle set £170m asking price for Arsenal target

Their reluctance to let Isak leave has seen them set a whopping €200m (£170m) asking price, according to CaughtOffside.

Things are looking good for the Magpies, who ‘have held talks with Isak and reiterated that they are not considering selling him this season’, with the player not expected to ‘prioritise leaving this summer’.

On ‘Arsenal’s list’, Isak is of ‘interest’ to the Gunners, who are in talks with ‘alternative’ strikers, including Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy – who has a £15m release clause – and RB Leipzig youngster Benjamin Sesko.

In order ‘to reduce the interest of Premier League clubs in Isak’, Newcastle have set an asking price worth ‘over €200m’.

The report also mentions that there is interest in Guimaraes, though he is also ‘open to staying at Newcastle’.

However, ‘changing his mind’ is not ruled out with Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid all keen.

The good news keeps coming for Newcastle, who are closing in on the signings of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo, the CaughtOffside report adds.

Both players are available on a free transfer this summer and bolstering his defence was a big priority for Eddie Howe, who will be delighted to complete two solid signings with no financial fair play implications.

