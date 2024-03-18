Arsenal in ‘prime position’ to sign Newcastle star ahead of Man Utd as Ratcliffe fears ‘transfer ban’

According to reports, Newcastle United are hoping to include a transfer ban in the deal to send Dan Ashworth to Manchester United, with the sporting director and Arsenal both keen on signing Alexander Isak.

Red Devils owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eager to bring in Ashworth as his new sporting director, with Newcastle holding out for around £9million in compensation.

Man Utd to be hit with ‘transfer ban’

This has put the brakes on Ratcliffe’s plans as the British billionaire attempts to lower the Magpies’ asking price.

A report from iPaper states that there have been ‘constructive talks’ between Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales and his counterparts at Old Trafford but both parties ‘remain a fair distance apart’ in their negotiations.

There are ‘finer details’ that need to be ‘ironed out’ as well, with Eddie Howe’s side hoping to ‘bar Manchester United from signing Newcastle players for a set period of time’.

This could hinder Erik ten Hag’s summer transfer plans, with Express Sport reporting that the Red Devils are fans of Swedish striker Isak.

There has been lots of speculation surrounding the future of Isak and his team-mate Bruno Guimaraes amidst claims Newcastle need to sell one of their star players to help balance the books.

This has United and Arsenal on red alert and the report says the ‘transfer ban’ and Newcastle’s financial situation puts the latter in ‘prime position’ to land Isak at the end of the season.

The Gunners were strongly linked with the 24-year-old before he joined Newcastle for around £60million in August 2022 and it is claimed that Mikel Arteta has ‘retained an interest’.

Arteta’s side have been linked with several strikers in recent months with a new No. 9 a top priority ahead of the summer transfer window.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee are among those being linked with a move to Arsenal.

Alexander Isak could be Arsenal’s answer up front

Isak has proven himself in the Premier League, scoring 22 goals in 42 top-flight appearances since his big-money switch from Spanish outfit Real Sociedad.

As touched on, Newcastle are in a precarious position financially and need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, meaning they could offload one of their star players this summer.

If Howe is to lose one of his best players, it will surely be Isak or Guimaraes – who reportedly has a £100m release clause in his contract.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to test the waters with a bid.

