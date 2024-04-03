Isak to Arsenal? Club ‘rubbing their hands together’ as Newcastle star comments on ‘juicy’ transfer

Alexander Isak’s former club Real Sociedad are reportedly ‘rubbing their hands together’ at the prospect of the Newcastle United striker joining Arsenal.

The Swedish international has been strongly linked with a move to the Gunners recently with Mikel Arteta eager to bring in a new No. 9 this summer.

Real Sociedad buzzing with Alexander Isak, Arsenal links

Speaking this week, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe expressed his desire to keep hold of the 24-year-old but accepted that it might not be easy with the club aiming to stay within the Premier League’s financial regulations.

“You have to try to keep your best players,” said Howe. “Whether you’re able to do that continually with the rules that are in place at the moment, that’s always unsure.

“I’m not in control of that, but from my perspective, to be the team that we want to be, we have to keep our best players and keep improving.”

Amidst Newcastle’s financial uncertainty, despite the billions their owners have, there has been talk of a big sale, which will likely be Isak or midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Both players are valued in the region of £100million and with Arsenal boss Arteta in the market for a new striker, the transfer rumours have been relentless in recent weeks.

It has been reported by El Diario Vasco (via Sport Witness) that the potential transfer would benefit Isak’s former club, Real Sociedad, who included a 10 per cent sell-on clause when the player joined Newcastle in the 2022 summer transfer window.

RANKING: Isak to Arsenal? Top 10 strikers on the market this summer as Gunners, Man Utd chase new No. 9

The Spanish outlet states that the prospect of a £100m transfer to the Gunners has the Sociedad bosses ‘rubbing their hands together’.

There is a focus on Newcastle’s finances, which have been restricted thanks to profit and sustainability rules in England, and it is claimed that selling Isak is ‘the most feasible option’ to balance the books.

Sociedad would benefit from ‘receiving a juicy amount’ thanks to the 10 per cent clause, but Isak has insisted he is happy where he is.

Isak – who scored in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at home to Everton – was speaking after the result, noting that he ‘loves’ playing at St James’ Park.

“Of course I want to be here in the future,” he said. “I came here for the project, I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home.

“I want to finish this season in a good way for me and the team. I don’t want to entertain these type of questions and rumours. It’s not my position.

“I love playing here. I love playing, we have important games, there’s no focus there (on my future), I just want to do good for the team.”

READ MORE: Erling Haaland is fifth on ‘worst Premier League finishers’ list this season