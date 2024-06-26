Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry to Newcastle about Alexander Isak

Chelsea have made an enquiry to Premier League rivals Newcastle United over a deal to sign star striker Alexander Isak, according to reports.

The Blues will be playing in the Europa Conference League next season, while the Magpies missed out on European football due to Manchester United’s FA Cup success.

This could be a factor in Isak – who scored 21 goals in 30 Premier League matches last term – and fellow star Bruno Guimaraes’ future at St James’ Park, with both players understandably eager to play at the highest level.

Despite Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian riches, their spending has been restricted due to the Premier League’s financial rules, meaning the summer sale of Isak or Guimaraes can not be ruled out.

Due to the distinct lack of world-class strikers available on the market, the Geordies are reportedly more reluctant to sell Isak than they are Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with the Swedish international in recent months but Mikel Arteta’s side are unlikely to be able to afford him and a midfielder, which is the Gunners’ top priority in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea ‘enquire’ about signing £120m+ Newcastle star

Just as speculation over Isak’s future started to die down, it has been reported that Chelsea have made contact with Newcastle and want to know what it will take to sign the former Real Sociedad striker.

This is according to Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope, who says Enzo Maresca’s side have ‘made an enquiry’.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, they will have to break their club-record fee paid for a player – Moises Caicedo for £115million last summer – if they want to land Isak this summer, Hope adds.

Indeed, Isak’s value has soared since joining Newcastle and will cost ‘at least double’ the £63m the Geordies paid to sign him from Sociedad in 2022.

It is claimed that Chelsea and Newcastle have had ‘conversations’ over a deal to send Isak to west London, with the former ‘indicating a want to sign’ the 24-year-old.

Eddie Howe is desperate to keep his star players and there has been talk of Isak signing a new contract at Newcastle, though this is ‘not yet the case’, the report adds.

Chelsea have been busy in the early weeks of the transfer window, ‘making enquiries for a number of forwards’ and ‘are closing on a deal’ to sign Marc Guiu from Barcelona for £5m.

They have also ‘spoken to’ Lille over a deal to sign Jonathan David, Aston Villa about Jhon Duran, Hoffenheim about Maximilian Beier, with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin ‘further down their list’.

Maresca’s side have also had a £27m bid rejected from Atletico Madrid for young striker Samuel Omorodion.

A winger is also on the agenda for the Blues after failing to win the race for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, who is close to signing for Bayern Munich.

