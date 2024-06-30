Newcastle United and Chelsea have reportedly discussed including Nicolas Jackson in a deal that would send Magpies striker Alexander Isak to west London.

Isak, 24, was excellent for Newcastle in 2023/24, scoring 21 goals in 30 Premier League matches.

His fine form has caught the eye of Arsenal and Chelsea, who are both in the market for a new striker.

The Gunners are believed to be looking at different options with Mikel Arteta expected to spend a large bulk of his summer budget on a central midfielder.

Chelsea and Newcastle have reportedly held talks over the transfer of Isak this week, though the latter will cost over £100million if sold.

The Geordies are in a precarious position due to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR) but have reportedly agreed to sell 19-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh to Brighton for £30m.

There are also reports of an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sell midfielder Elliot Anderson.

This strengthens Newcastle’s stance in negotiations to sell star players Bruno Guimaraes, Isak, and Anthony Gordon, who has been linked with a stunning switch to Liverpool.

PSR should no longer be an issue for Newcastle with Minteh and Anderson expected to depart, but it has been reported that there have been more talks between the Magpies and Chelsea about Isak.

Nicolas Jackson to Newcastle, Alexander Isak to Chelsea?

According to The Sun, the Blues ‘have discussed including Nicolas Jackson as part of any deal for Isak’, with a deal ‘unlikely to happen without any players moving the other way’.

With that in mind, Chelsea have ‘suggested’ Jackson – who scored 17 goals in 44 appearances in his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

The report claims:

Jackson has been considered an important figure for the future at Chelsea, but could have to be sacrificed should a deal for Isak become possible. Despite facing financial issues around profit and sustainability rules, Newcastle are reluctant to sell such an important player.

It is added that Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is keen on selling Isak’s team-mate Callum Wilson ‘but wants to keep’ the Swedish international.

Jackson – who was one of Mauricio Pochettino’s first signings as Chelsea boss – scored a respectable amount of goals last term but was wildly inconsistent in front of goal.

Only three strikers were less clinical in front of goal in the Premier League in 2023/24. Yes, Darwin Nunez was one of them.

