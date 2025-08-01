Isak ‘turns down’ Man Utd ‘enquiry’ as Newcastle rebel ‘remains optimistic’ of Liverpool ‘agreement’

Manchester United ‘made an enquiry in recent days’ for Liverpool-linked Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Liverpool failed with their opening offer of £110million for Isak, and reportedly won’t return with an improved offer due to Newcastle’s swift and strong response.

The Magpies don’t want to sell the Swede, but it’s believed that a deal could be done for £150m.

Isak is doing all he can to secure a move to Anfield. He’s not training in the north east after being left behind for the club’s pre-season tour of Asia, and is currently using the facilities of his old club, Real Sociedad.

Despite his desire to leave and his recent behavior, Newcastle are willing to reintegrate the player and want him to sign a new contract.

Isak will not be swayed by another Premier League team, having made it clear Liverpool is his dream destination, with the Reds willing to spend over £100m on him despite recently adding Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz for a combined £169m this summer.

Interestingly, it’s been reported that Man United made an enquiry this week, but were ‘turned down’.

This is according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says Isak remains optimistic that he will join Liverpool this summer, having agreed a six-year contract.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Understand Alexander #Isak has once again made it clear that he only wants to join Liverpool FC.

‘Even Manchester United made an enquiry in recent days, but Isak turned it down. He only wants #LFC.

‘The player’s camp remain optimistic that an agreement can be reached this transfer window, after a £120m bid was rejected by #NUFC. Isak’s agreement with LFC until 2031 is 100% done.’

Ben Jacobs initially broke the news that Liverpool won’t make a second offer for Isak on Friday afternoon, and the transfer journalist has provided a few more updates since, explaining what could see the Reds return to the negotiating table.

Reporting on X, Jacobs explained the state of play:

– Liverpool say no second bid planned as it stands, as revealed. – Bid was £110m fixed, with no add-ons. – Personal terms with Isak not a problem. – Liverpool bid with optimism this morning, but Newcastle’s response was so quick and strong another bid is not currently in the works. – Key now is how Isak responds. Newcastle hoping he reintegrates and are prepared to offer him a new contract, likely with the ability to leave next summer. – Should Isak double down, and continue to push for a move, and Newcastle find striker replacements, Liverpool could revisit their stance, but only if #NUFC contact them to offer encouragement. Liverpool won’t bid again unless Newcastle indicate they will discuss a sale.

