Alexander Isak’s agent has confirmed “we may be close to completing the next step” amid reports claiming the Newcastle striker’s ‘head has been turned’ by interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle have maintained the stance that Isak is not for sale this summer and will likely have thought Liverpool’s imminent signing of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt would have seen them breathe more easily for the rest of the transfer window.

But reports suggest the Reds remain interested in Isak despite nearing the deal for Ekitike, and while it’s also been claimed that Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are ‘considering a massive offer’ for the striker, The Independent speculated on Monday that Arsenal – having hit a roadblock in talks with Sporting for Viktor Gyokeres – could also reignite their interest in the 25-year-old.

READ: Arsenal face four-word question over Gyokeres as clown car Man Utd circle and Liverpool move quickly

Manchester United are now said to be ready to hijack Arsenal’s move for Gyokeres as the Gunners struggle to iron out the finer details with Sporting, though transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims those reports are the work of “intermediaries” and that Gyokeres still only has eyes for a move to the Emirates.

Still, a ‘sudden switch’ by Arsenal apparently ‘makes sense’ and Newcastle ‘are worried’ that Isak could leave amid a ‘growing feeling that his head has been turned’.

The Independent added:

‘The greater intrigue is that Arsenal do have the PSR headroom. Many just put this down to the ownership’s willingness to spend, and how much funds are released. The Kroenkes do prefer their club to be fully responsible, with no risk in this regard. Other sources would describe that as overt conservatism, and even frugality, when the club has a huge chance to do something historic. Their wage bill has – up until recently – been around £60m less than even Liverpool’s, let alone City. ‘That is known to have led to some frustration. Arteta has also strongly and successfully argued to push the budget out this summer, which is why some well-placed sources think it highly unlikely they will go out any more.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Romano reveals Gyokeres to Man Utd truth amid claims INEOS are ‘most advanced’ for Arsenal target

👉 Arsenal ‘must win’ the title or Arteta is sacked? They aren’t the only club spending money to improve

👉 Arsenal third in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

And now one of Isak’s agents has told Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah that a decision on Isak’s ‘next step’, whether that be staying at Newcastle or moving elsewhere, is ‘may be close’.

He said: “We are already studying and analyzing all the options, and we may be close to completing the player’s next step,”

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew reckons Isak’s head has been turned and that Magpies boss Howe has a “battle” on his hands.

Pardew told talkSPORT: “Reading between the lines, it looks very much like the player’s affected.

“Eddie made a sensible move and just took it out of the equation…whether he was affected or not, we can speculate about that. What I do know is, is that it was a wise move to take him out of the equation.

“When players want to move and they make it fundamentally clear with their actions. It can cause a problem.

“Has Isak’s head been turned? I would say possibly, yes.

“So they’ve now got a battle on there. I think that Eddie’s trying to play it down, but it won’t go away until Liverpool conduct their business.”