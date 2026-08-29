Winger desperate to join Liverpool as FSG continue talks over transfer

Ismaila Sarr has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Ismaila Sarr is desperate to join Liverpool and play for Andoni Iraola’s side, according to a report, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), continue talks with Crystal Palace over a deal.

Liverpool have a deal in place with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola.

Earlier this summer, Liverpool signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

Liverpool manager Iraola also has Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa as options to play on the wings.

However, Gakpo could leave Liverpool, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City interested in the Netherlands international winger.

Liverpool are on the hunt for another winger, with Palace star Sarr emerging as a top option.

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Earlier this week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Liverpool have had a bid of £50million for Sarr rejected.

Liverpool, though, are not giving up on convincing Palace to sell them the Senegal international winger before the summer transfer window closes next week.

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri posted on X at 3:04pm on August 28: “Liverpool are making another push for Ismaila Sarr!

“The Reds are preparing to submit a new proposal to Crystal Palace for the Senegalese winger.

“Al Ittihad are closely monitoring the situation and could take advantage of the opening if the deal falls through. #LFC”

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Ismaila Sarr pushing for Liverpool move

According to The Sun, Sarr is keen on a move to Liverpool and is pushing to complete a deal, with the Reds ‘continuing talks’ with the Eagles.

Sarr believes that he has done all he could at Palace and is now ‘desperate for a fresh challenge’.

The winger has been on the books of the Eagles since 2024 and has won the FA Cup, the FA Community Shield and the Conference League with the London club so far in his career.

The report has stated: ‘The feeling within the Senegal international’s camp is that the forward has run his race at Selhurst Park and believes the time is right to move on.

‘Sarr feels he has served Palace well and is now keen to test himself at the highest level with Liverpool.’

On August 26, Palace manager Pierre Sage was asked about the future of Sarr.

When asked if he expects the Senegalese to stay, Sage said, as quoted on BBC Sport: “For the moment, yes, because when you have three years on the contract it is not easy to leave.”

Sage was then asked whether there had been an approach from Liverpool.

The Palace boss said: “I understand that for everybody to have this kind of contact [from another club] is difficult, because you hesitate a lot.

“But for the moment, he is with us. He is under contract.

“He is injured and maybe you can make a link between his injury and the situation.

“But for me, he is honest and I have no problem with that.

“We just want him on the pitch as quickly as possible.”

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