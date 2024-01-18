Liverpool, Tottenham ‘put out the feelers’ for long-time Postecoglou target with cheap release clause

Liverpool and Tottenham are both interested in Ko Itakura.

Liverpool and Tottenham are both vying for the signature of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura, according to reports.

The Japanese international was snapped up by Manchester City from Kawasaki Frontale for under £1million in December 2019.

Itakura did not make an appearance under Pep Guardiola and spent time on loan at FC Groningen and FC Schalke before joining Gladbach for around £4m in June 2022.

He signed a four-year contract and has impressed in the Bundesliga since leaving City on a permanent basis.

The 26-year-old started all of his side’s opening seven Bundesliga fixtures but has not played for the German side since October due to an ankle injury.

Currently on international duty at the Asian Cup, Itakura played the full 90 minutes of Japan’s Group D opener against Vietnam, his first appearance of the year after being an unused substitute in a pre-tournament friendly against Thailand.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is believed to be a huge admirer of the defender and reportedly tried to sign him during his time at Celtic.

Despite the step up to the Premier League, Big Ange remains interested in signing Itakura and could finally get his man in the January transfer window.

According to Sky Germany, Spurs and Liverpool are ready to battle for the player’s signature this month.

It is claimed that leaving Gladbach ‘is possible’ with the Premier League duo ‘showing interest’ having ‘put out the feelers for the defender’.

The report says Postecoglou was keen on the player at Celtic, while Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has his ‘eye’ on him.

Itakura will have a very appealing release clause worth between 10 and 15 million euros in the summer, it is claimed.

Liverpool might not be able to wait until then, though, as Fabrizio Romano has claimed they are in the market for a central defender this month.

Romano says Klopp is ‘happy with his current squad’ but could be tempted with Joel Matip out for the season.

The transfer expert said: “It’s mostly looking quiet for Liverpool at the moment this January.

“The only thing I heard in the last few weeks was that they were looking at some opportunities at centre-back. Maybe if there are some players available on that position, but they are not desperate to make a signing.

“They are looking at the market, but there is no hurry because I think Liverpool are very happy with their current squad.

“They usually prefer to focus on the summer transfer window, and I think that will be the same again here, it looks like this will continue to be their strategy.”

