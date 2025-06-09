Italy star has ‘already discussed’ Man Utd transfer ‘in recent days’ as Red Devils launch incredible move

Man Utd have launched a surprise bid to convince Italy and Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma to move to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already started the summer transfer business as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe look to provide Ruben Amorim with the tools to succeed in his first full season.

Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag in November but failed to improve results or performances as Man Utd finished 15th in the Premier League table.

Man Utd are looking to improve in all areas with some players set to leave as they attempt to raise funds in order to improve their squad.

Attack is their priority currently with Matheus Cunha already arriving from Wolves in a £62.5m deal, while Man Utd have also made two bids for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

A new centre-forward is still a priority too after missing out on Liam Delap to Chelsea with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres one of their key targets.

There is speculation that goalkeeper is another area they will look to improve if they can offload the underperforming Andre Onana, who came in for a lot of criticism last season.

The Cameroon international pulled off some wonderful saves at times but the former Ajax and Inter Milan goalkeeper made too many errors leading to goals.

And now French newspaper L’Equipe claims that Man Utd ‘have entered the market and expressed interest in Donnarumma’ with neighbours Man City also showing an interest.

Donnarumma sees Old Trafford as a ‘tempting destination’ for the Italy international, ‘to the point that the possibility of a move to England has already been discussed with some of his teammates in recent days’.

The PSG stopper has been in talks with the Ligue 1 club for ‘several months’ over a contract extension but Donnarumma ‘doesn’t seem convinced’ by the French side’s latest offer.

Speaking to a press conference on international duty, Donnarumma said: “I don’t know yet what will happen. I haven’t decided anything. For the moment, I want to focus on matches with the national team, and nothing else.

“The situation at the club, I will discuss it in the coming days with the management and my staff. For the moment, it is still too early.”

Former Chelsea centre-back Frank Leboeuf reckons Man Utd already have a “great goalkeeper” on their hands in the form of Onana but he is suffering from a blow to his confidence.

Leboeuf said recently: “I think Andre Onana is a great goalkeeper. He showed this during his time playing in Italy and the Netherlands, in my eyes his current issues are because of a lack of confidence.

“You expect confidence from your keeper, when I was playing in a defence and Fabian Barthez was behind me, I had that trust in him to take care of things if I made a mistake – that’s massive for a defender.

“Many players around Onana are also struggling and it’s a tough situation, it means that players must be responsible for their actions and not leave themselves exposed defensively if Onana isn’t at his best.”