Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk and PSG chief Luis Campos argued at half-time at the Parcs des Princes.

Virgil van Dijk and Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos were involved in a heated exchange at half-time in Liverpool’s win over the French giants in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Alisson was the hero for Reds as he pulled off a number of miraculous saves to keep Slot’s side in the game before a smash-and-grab goal from late substitute Harvey Elliott ensured they will take a one-goal lead back to Anfield for the second leg.

And Liverpool also had “luck” on their side according to Rio Ferdinand, who couldn’t believe Ibrahima Konate wasn’t given his marching orders in the first half.

The centre-back pushed Bradley Barcola in the back as the PSG forward was bearing down on Alisson’s goal, but the referee waved appeals away and although VAR paused the game, it was decided the on-field official had not made a ‘clear and obvious’ error, so his decision stood.

Campos vented his frustration in the tunnel at half-time at the Parcs des Princes, repeating “red card or penalty” several times with increasing anger.

Van Dijk took issue with the PSG chief’s passionate appeal and hit back with a scathing jibe.

“It’s not Ligue 1 here, bro,” the Red skipper could be heard saying above the commotion.

Ferdinand was baffled by the decision not to send Konate off having been convinced the centre-back would be given his marching orders.

“That’s a foul,” Ferdinand said on TNT Sports commentary. “And that’s in his back, that’s a foul. It’s a red card.”

“It’s that’s not a red card, I’ll be amazed,” Ferdinand added during the VAR checks.

“And it will be a shame if it does go down to 10 against 11 in that sense, because you want the best players playing it equally in the 90 minutes.”

Speaking at half-time on TNT Sports, Ferdinand doubled down, claiming Konate clearly “barged” Barcola.

“I can’t believe how lucky Liverpool are here. How has VAR not picked it up,” he said.

“He is barging between the shoulder blades on his back.”

The incident occurred just moments after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia thought he had given PSG a deserved lead with a sublime curled effort into the far corner, only for the goal to be ruled out for a marginal offside after another VAR check.

Keith Hackett – the former PGMOL chief and ex-FIFA official – also reckons Konate should have been shown “a red card for the denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity’.

The former referee told Football Insider: “That is a push and has denied an obvious goal scoring opportunity which should have resulted in a red card. VAR should have advised the referee to visit the monitor to review his decision.

“When Konate was chasing the PSG player who was in a very clear goal scoring opportunity, you thought to say leave him alone but no he pushed him over.

“The referee gives nothing, VAR looks at it, does nothing, it’s a clear and obvious error and Konate’s very fortunate not to have a red card for the denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity.”