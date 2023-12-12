‘It’s their f***ing job!’ Shearer blasts Newcastle ‘excuses’ amid poor form, insists it’s ‘not a tiredness thing’

Alan Shearer is sick of reporters blaming Newcastle’s recent struggles on fatigue, saying it’s ‘their f***ing job to play football’ and what they’re paid for.

The Magpies have suffered damaging defeats against Everton and Tottenham in their last two Premier League games, conceding seven goals in the process, leaving them in seventh place in the table.

Eddie Howe’s team now have a seven-point gap to bridge with the top four and face a must-win game against AC Milan in the Champions League this evening.

Newcastle must beat the Italian giants and hope that Paris Saint-Germain don’t beat Borussia Dortmund to qualify for the knockout stages.

Milan have it all to play for, though, as they need to beat Newcastle and need PSG to lose. It’ll certainly be an exciting game under the lights at St. James’ Park.

As mentioned, a lot of outlets and reporters have been blaming Newcastle’s recent poor performances on fatigue – due to the volume of games they are playing – and injuries.

The Magpies currently have 13 senior players sidelined with knocks, with key players such as Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Nick Pope and Harvey Barnes among them.

READ MORE: Big Midweek: Man Utd v Bayern Munich, Newcastle, Jack Grealish, Rangers

Shearer isn’t happy about the excuses being made for Newcastle, however, and wants to see them bounce back against Milan tonight.

“In fairness to Eddie Howe and the players, I’ve never heard one of them say that they’re tired,” Shearer said on the Rest is Football Podcast.

“But all I keep hearing is reporters and presenters and pundits saying how tired they must be.

“Forgive me for thinking anything different but isn’t it their f***ing job to play football? Isn’t that what they get paid for?

“It’s a lack of options in the final twenty minutes for Newcastle – not a tiredness thing – and I’ll never accept that players play too much football because they have the best sports science, best pitches and best physios.

“They have the best of everything. They don’t sit on coaches now, they sit on private jets! The game is quicker these days, but the support for the players has travelled faster.

“The problem is that from the age of seven, for the last twenty years, all we’ve ever heard is that ‘you can’t play more than three games a week – you’re playing too much football’.

“Do me a f****** favour.”

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can clinch a huge three points in the Champions League this evening.

They then face Fulham at home in the Premier League on Saturday, before travelling to Stamford Bridge for a tough quarter final vs Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea among 15 PL clubs forcing ‘contract amortisation’ rule change as they ‘vote for five-year limit’