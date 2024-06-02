Ivan Toney: Transfer preference made clear as outsiders rise to top of Prem pile for star striker

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is reportedly keen on moving to Chelsea, with the sixth-placed Premier League finishers eyeing him for a summer transfer.

The Blues have been linked with a number of top strikers after signing a star who has failed to rouse them up top. Indeed, while he scored 17 goals in his debut season, Nicolas Jackson was inconsistent, and a more complete striker would have put Chelsea in an even better position than where they finished – sixth in the table.

As such, huge names like Viktor Gyokeres – who scored north of 40 goals in all competitions this season – and Victor Osimhen, who has had a couple of great seasons in a row, have been on the Blues’ radar.

Toney has also been on the list, but he’s also being tracked by the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United, so pulling off that move may seem difficult.

Toney wants Chelsea move

It could just have become easier, though, as the Englishman is apparently interested in moving to Stamford Bridge this summer, aware that Chelsea are keen on signing him.

It’s believed they see him as attainable, and that may be even more true given he’s keen on joining. That’s not to say that he’s not also interested in joining any other sides that have been linked with him, though.

Indeed, if United or Tottenham, for example, were to come to an agreement with Brentford regarding his signing, it seems unlikely that he’d turn them down in order to wait on Chelsea.

He has had a couple of useful Premier League seasons, and is now 28 years old, so the chance to sign for a big side and continue on his high before it’s too late might only come once.

That said, he’s likely to take an opportunity in any form it comes in.

Chelsea will still be encouraged by the fact Toney is interested in joining them, and given he’s likely to be an easier snare than Osimhen, who’ll cost north of £100million, they might well try to sign him early in the window, before anybody else has a chance.

READ MORE: Enzo Maresca can’t save £50m Chelsea star who contributed to Mauricio Pochettino’s exit