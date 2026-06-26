Emerse Fae believes Bastian Schweinsteiger may have been “looking to create controversy” as the Ivory Coast boss condemned the Germany legend’s “racist” analysis of his team.

The former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder was accused of making racist comments while analysing Germany’s victory over the Ivory Coast.

He said they play “African football” before claiming their style is “a bit unorthodox sometimes, a bit wild, not quite as tactical”, before adding that Germany needed to be “prepared for it to be unpredictable at times”.

His comments have sparked backlash in Germany and Fae was asked about Schweinsteiger’s comments after guiding Ivory Coast in the World Cup knockouts for the first time in their history after a 2-0 win over Curacao.

“I think it’s sad,” Fae said. “Schweinsteiger was a very good player; I have always loved him as a midfielder and the way he understood football. When I heard his comments, I was disappointed in the man.

“It is odd he would speak that way. We could call it racist, if we were calling a spade a spade.

“I don’t agree with him, but I have no other solution other than to work with things as they are. All I can show is that on the pitch African teams are not just physical, we are technical and tactical.

“I can only hope it is a clumsy statement, rather than something going on in his mind. If that’s what he thinks, he is free to do so.

“But we also know that there are lots of former players who become pundits and they’re all looking to create some controversy.

“He was a worldwide star and maybe he was thinking that people have forgotten him. I don’t know but we’ll move forward and try to forget what he said.”

Klopp walks out of interview

Liverpool hero Jurgen Klopp was probed on the controversy on the interview while working as a pundit for Magenta TV in the US.

Klopp immediately cut off the interview and walked away before later signalling his frustration when again asked about the racism storm.

He told DW Sports: “And now you want to carry on this subject. No, no, I have no chance, I have no chance to answer this question.

“Everybody likes it, so you bring me into this situation. It’s not my job that everybody likes it, but this is a serious subject. I don’t even know what is appropriate to say.

“For African people it’s one thing, for other people it’s another thing, and I’m not here. Thank god I thought nobody asked me about that. You found a moment and surprisingly you are German. That surprised me so much. Thank you very much.”

Klopp then walked away from the group of journalists, who were heard calling out “no, no” as he departed.

After Germany’s 2-1 victory, Schweinsteiger wrote on social media: ‘Ivory Coast were the difficult opponent we expected and showed their technical quality and physicality.’