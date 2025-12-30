Tottenham reportedly have an Ivory Coast star and a Manchester City man on their radar as they look to replace Brennan Johnson following a £35million agreement to sell him.

Spurs have a number of attacking options in their squad but nobody has nailed down the left-wing spot all season. Among those to play there include Randal Kolo Muani, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert and Johnson.

But it was revealed recently that Tottenham were willing to see the back of the Welshman, and it’s now come to light that the north London club have agreed a £35million deal to sell him to Crystal Palace.

Reports suggest that the two sides are waiting confirmation from Johnson himself that he wants to make the move.

That is reiterated by BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel, who states while the winger is yet to agree to the switch, Tottenham are ‘in the market for a new attacker’ who could limit his opportunities.

Mokbel states there is an understanding that Ivorian winger Yan Diomande is of interest to Tottenham, as is Manchester City man Savinho.

Spurs were very interested in Savinho in the summer, but City boss Pep Guardiola did not want to lose him.

Tottenham are among a host of clubs who want to land Diomande, though. The RB Leipzig winger has seven goals and four assists in club football this term, and is currently playing at AFCON for the Ivory Coast, who top their group.

If they are to progress into the latter stages of the tournament, Diomande would not return to Leipzig until the back half of January.

That is not stopping big clubs looking into his signing.

As well as Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with the 19-year-old of late, though he might not leave the club any time soon.

Fabrizio Romano detailed the winger’s situation of late, saying: “Yan Diomande, winger at RB Leipzig, is doing very well for Ivory Coast at the AFCON. He has pace, dribbling ability and big potential.

“I am told Manchester United and Tottenham recently sent scouts to follow him. They are among several clubs monitoring the player.

“Leipzig are financially strong after big sales last summer, so it is possible they want to keep him for another season. It is too early to predict, but Diomande is definitely one to watch.”

