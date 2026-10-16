Jaap Stam delivers verdict on Man Utd sacking Carrick as he names ‘right guy’ to manage Red Devils

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has revealed whether he thinks his former club should sack head coach Michael Carrick.

Carrick is already under huge pressure after he was named Man Utd permanent head coach at the end of last season.

The United legend earned the job by his club qualifying for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League, but they have reverted to type at the start of this season.

Man Utd’s results and performances have not been good enough as they have only won two of their first nine games this season in all competitions.

It is not all on Carrick because he was not backed enough in the summer, but Man Utd are already linked with potential replacements, and he is the favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked.

Jaap Stam issues verdict on Michael Carrick sack

Despite this, Stam has explained why he still thinks Carrick is the “right guy” to manage Man Utd.

“Back in the day, when Sir Alex was leading the troops, I think they still had a little bit more time to work with a team, to build a team, to eventually have success,” Stam told Flashscore.

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“Nowadays, it’s very difficult for a manager to get that time to be successful over the long term.

“Like you mentioned, they’ve had previous managers with a lot of experience, like Mourinho, Moyes, Van Gaal, Ten Hag. They all had experience at a high level, and they weren’t successful.

“So it’s not a given that when you bring in a manager with a lot of experience, he’s going to have the ideas or the answer to be successful. I think Michael is still the right guy to do so.”

Stam has also explained why he thinks Carrick has the necessary qualities to be a successful Man Utd manager.

“You need to have a guy who is close to the players,” Stam continued.

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“He knows the players, he knows the culture of the club, he’s in a good understanding with the people upstairs on the board, and they give him confidence and time so he can work it out.

“Of course, he needs to have a plan for how to do that, but they probably discussed that, and how to approach the transfer periods as well, when to bring certain players in, and then building from that. Then a manager needs to show that.

“It’s always a guess if you bring in a certain manager whether he’s going to do the job for you.

“But Michael proved last season that he can do it, and I’m sure within this season he’s going to grow and have better results.”

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