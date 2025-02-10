Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has been told that former club Aston Villa “won’t go anywhere near” him if he pursues an exit this summer.

Grealish has struggled to live up to expectations at the Etihad following his £100m move from Aston Villa during the 2021 summer transfer window.

The once-electric winger has adapted his game to fit in at Man City and has slipped in the pecking order over the past couple of seasons.

Injuries and the arrivals of Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Omar Marmoush have negatively impacted the 29-year-old, so his long-term future is in doubt.

Over the weekend, a report revealed the door is open for Grealish to leave Man City before next season.

A return to Aston Villa has consistently been mooted in recent years, but Stan Collymore has explained why he is against this transfer.

“No. I sincerely hope not. I think Jack’s output is nowhere near the required level,” Collymore said.

“If you look at the two players that have been brought in, [Marco] Asensio and [Marcus] Rashford, they can play either side of Ollie Watkins. There is a question mark over both – can they do it, will they do it? They have got pedigree.

“Jack, really, going to Manchester City and being a part of the treble-winning team – even then he wasn’t the main man, that was Kevin De Bruyne. He was good but not great.

“Last season, a stat of scoring one goal in just over a year… I don’t think he goes past people any more. [Jeremy] Doku when he first came into the team did that, [Omar] Marmoush you imagine will do that.”

Instead, Collymore can see Grealish moving to the Saudi Pro League or Premier League rivals West Ham.

“Jack might end up going somewhere like Saudi because I’m struggling to see a top four, five or six team that would take him. The traditional top four or five, wages and fee would be a problem,” Collymore added.

“If you are an aspiring club, Newcastle could go and buy anybody that’s young and hungry and fresh, likewise Villa.

“If you are one of the clubs like Bournemouth and Brighton, you probably couldn’t afford him. You could probably see him at a club like West Ham, bizarrely, because they have got the money and London as clout.

“I’m absolutely sure that Unai Emery won’t be going anywhere near Jack Grealish. Great emotional story, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”