Jack Grealish is an extravagant dribbler compared to Messi, Hazard and Foden

Contemporary football celebrates flair, but the truly elegant dribblers combine beauty with efficiency – the kind of players who seem to produce maximum effect with minimal movement.

In this playful assessment, we evaluate ‘carbon footprint’ by judging the ratio of dribble output to input: how many touches did a player take and how much did each touch deliver?

Eden Hazard (prime Chelsea/early Real Madrid)

First up is Eden Hazard at his peak. During the 2014/15 Premier League season, Hazard led Europe’s top five leagues with an astounding 4.8 successful dribbles per game. And crucially, his success rate hovered around 75%.

Those aren’t just flashy figures; they’re evidence of one-touch efficiency. He rarely wasted motion. Each shift, each turn, each flick had a purpose beyond showboating for Twitter comps set to a nondescript Euro house tune.

Hazard didn’t dance around opponents – he mercurially evaded them, often ending on the other side after one stroke. That’s the very definition of carbon-efficient football artistry.

READ: Was Eden Hazard the last of the great Premier League mavericks?

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami/Barcelona legacy)

Lionel Messi also meets the high-efficiency standard, if not surpasses it. Across the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League, Messi attempted 7.8 dribbles per game with a 70.4% success rate – an extraordinary blend of quantity without waste.

His low centre of gravity and poised dribbling mean that, even when weaving through tight spaces, each touch was as deliberate as it was delightful. Messi’s style exemplifies that minimalist principle of dribbling: do more with less and leave no marks.

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Transitioning to the present, Phil Foden frequently exhibits a strong dribble economy. Foden’s runs are calculated and precise. Rarely do you see him lost in long one-on-one duels.

In the 2023/24 Premier League, he averaged around 3.5 dribbles per 90 minutes with a high completion rate, underscoring his efficiency.

Foden’s genius lies not in dazzling defenders but in moving the game forward with the least fuss, making him a quietly effective dribbler.

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

Heung-Min Son might not dominate highlight reels for dribbling, but his approach is arguably among the most efficient in the Premier League.

Rather than whirl, Son sprints; rather than linger, he accelerates.

Son’s purposeful runs – especially those during his time supporting Harry Kane at Tottenham – evidenced a player who values space utilisation over showboating. The outcome matters more than the choreography.

Jack Grealish (Manchester City/Aston Villa)

Jack Grealish, however, offers a contrasting style. During the 2019/20 season with Aston Villa, he posted 4.53 dribbles per 90 minutes, but under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City this dropped to 3.08 in 2024/25.

Despite being technically gifted, Grealish often takes extra touches, holding on to the ball longer, which comes at the expense of efficiency.

In carbon-footprint terms, Grealish leans inefficiency: stylish, yes, but movement-heavy.

The Green Metric of Dribbling

When looking at ‘carbon footprint’, dribblers score higher by combining quantity and precision. Hazard, Messi, Foden and Son exemplify this.

Hazard invites comparisons with ballet – one pirouette and he’s through. Messi’s combination of speed, balance and theatre is executed with near-zero redundancy. Foden and Son are purposeful and thrifty in their economy of movement.

Grealish, though memorable, embodies extravagance. Extra touches might draw fouls or wear out defenders, but they also burn time and space. In contrast, quick, decisive turns leave defenders spinning and the ball keeps moving forward.

Beyond being a playful metaphor, this dribble analysis highlights real football principles. Elite players aren’t just artistically gifted – they’re efficient. Space is used wisely, cycles are minimised and the economy of motion aligns with tactical intent and physical conservation.

Coaches like Pep Guardiola prize players who disrupt structure brilliantly without lingering. Even Messi, who looks the most flamboyant, is shockingly effective – a blend of economy and elevation.

Efficient dribbling reflects intelligence. Hazard’s success rate during his prime demands admiration. Foden’s journey as a central figure at City underscores that minimalism and vision win you trophies. Son proves that speed, when used cleverly, can bypass elaborate footwork with better results.

Every Cruyff turn is a footprint. Some players leave lasting impressions; others barely register. In football, as in ecology, the lightest footsteps can endure longest.

To learn more about Pledgeball and how you can pledge to help your club shoot up the sustainability standings, visit Pledgeball.org.