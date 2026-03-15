Jack Grealish gives two-word verdict on Bruno Fernandes as Carrick sends ‘definitely not’ warning to Man Utd

Jack Grealish raved about Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes while watching him in action against Aston Villa at Old Trafford, while Michael Carrick has said that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, cannot afford to lose him this summer.

Man Utd recovered from their defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday evening with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The star of the show for Man Utd was Bruno Fernandes, who gave two assists to enhance the team’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Fernandes now has 100 assists for Man Utd in his career and has overtaken Sir David Beckham for the most assists for the club in a single Premier League campaign (16 this season so far).

The 31-year-old Portugal international attacking midfielder’s brilliance against Villa was not only noted by the Old Trafford faithful, but it also saw Jack Grealish go public with his admiration for the Man Utd star, describing him as “absolutely unbelievable”.

Grealish posted on his Instagram story in the 74th minute of the match between Man Utd and Villa: “Bruno is absolutely unbelievable footballer man”.

READ: Bruno Fernandes pulls the strings as Man United hit every plot point in by-the-numbers Villa win

The England international attacker is injured at the moment.

Grealish joined Everton on loan from Manchester City in the summer of 2025 and suffered a season-ending foot fracture in January 2026.

Just like Grealish’s future at Man City, it is not certain that Fernandes will stay at Man Utd beyond the end of the season.

The former Sporting CP star is under contract at Man Utd until 2027, with the option for a further year.

However, there is interest in Fernandes from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

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Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick, though, has told INEOS that they simply have to make sure that Fernandes is part of the team next season, irrespective of whether he is in charge.

Carrick told Man Utd’s official website: “Yeah, in terms of the club and moving forward, it’s difficult for me to get involved in too much of that.

“Bruno is definitely not someone we’d want to lose, I can say that.

“But the summer or beyond that, it’s difficult for me to go too far with that. Certainly, he’s important for us and he’s not one we would want to lose.”

When asked about Fernandes’ performance against Villa, Carrick said: “Bruno has done it for a long period of time now in the big moments, making the difference, whether he’s scoring or creating, he’s normally around it.

“Yeah, two very different goals obviously today. He’s got a really (good) understanding with Case and working with Jonny [Evans] on set-plays and different things and spaces and whatnot.

“There’s a bit you can coach and a little bit of the players and the understanding with the players, they’ve got a great connection there with that and they’ve done it a few times before, so that was good.

“And then the passing around it and getting in positions where you can play that final pass, it was one we’ve seen before, and the he plays Ben in after that as well.

“There’s not a lot else to say that I’ve sat here and said before about Bruno, but I thought he was really good and I thought it was a good team performance as well.”

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