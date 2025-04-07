Man City's Jack Grealish was assaulted after the 0-0 draw with Man United.

A man in his 20s has been arrested for allegedly assaulting Man City’s Jack Grealish at Old Trafford on Sunday, according to reports.

News broke on Monday afternoon that Grealish, 29, was the subject of an attack near the players’ tunnel in the aftermath of a bore draw between the fierce rivals.

It’s thought that Grealish was encouraged to approach the man in question at the end of the match when he lashed out and allegedly slapped the Man City player in the face.

Grealish made headlines last week as he bravely discussed the death of his younger brother, Keelan, on the 25th anniversary of his passing, an event that he still carries with him and has had a profound effect on his life and career.

It’s been an emotional month so far for the former England international, who celebrated the high of a first goal in 16 months in the Citizen’s win over Leicester City.

Sunday’s frustrating 16-minute cameo saw Grealish fail to make any meaningful contribution in front of goal as the two teams cancelled each other out.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Alfie Holt, 20, of Haven Drive, Droylsden, has been charged with assault. He will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court.”

The near neighbours huffed and puffed their way to an ugly 0-0 draw on Super Sunday, with Phil Foden fashioning the only big chance of the game in the first half.

Man United fans had already come under fire from Pep Guardiola in his post-match press conference for chants aimed at the England attacker, lamenting them for showing a “lack of class” and saying they should be “ashamed”.

Foden spent just 58 minutes on the pitch at Old Trafford but was subjected to repetitive jeers whenever he touched the ball, accompanied with chants labelling his Mum a ‘s**g’.

His immediate reaction was to sarcastically clap the United supporters responsible and offer a thumbs up as City lined up to take a set piece.

The 24-year-old could be seen being comforted by Guardiola on the sidelines after the Spaniard had pulled him out of the firing line.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola said: “We are so exposed, people who are on the screen in world football: managers, owners, and football players especially.

“Honestly, I don’t understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil. It’s a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed.”

Neither Man United nor Man City have commented on the allegations made.