Manchester City selling Jack Grealish this summer will be “complicated”, according to Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Grealish is expected to leave the Etihad this summer after struggling for game time throughout the 2024/25 season.

Further doubts over his future have been raised amid reports that Pep Guardiola will leave the England winger out of his Club World Cup squad.

Tijjani Reijnders has not yet joined from AC Milan but is expected to be included, while Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is also expected to sign.

A transfer to Tottenham Hotspur could materialise this summer after years of speculation, but signing Grealish will not be straightforward.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish is ‘very, very Spurs’ while Son can have perfect ending…

The 29-year-old earns £300,000 a week and has not performed to that level, meaning he would need to take a significant pay cut or accept being a bit-part player at Man City.

Sky Sports transfer journalist Kaveh Solhekol says any deal will be “complicated”, but Grealish remains keen to play “at the highest level”.

“If Grealish is to leave, it would be a complicated deal. He is 29 and feels like he has a lot to offer at the highest level,” Solhekol said.

“But where would he go? Who can afford to pay £300,000 per week?

“We have seen other players move on loan, like Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. We’ll have to wait — it’s one of those deals that could happen late in the window.

MORE ON MAN CITY…

👉 Premier League players who need a summer transfer for World Cup place: Grealish, Chiesa…

👉 Guardiola branded a ‘spoilt brat’ in plans to ‘bin’ Grealish after he ‘ruined’ £100m Man City man

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Liverpool lead, Sesko above Gyokeres for Arsenal

“For Jack, it could be a case of a very long summer and having to wait until Deadline Day on September 1. He is really focused and wants to play regularly.

“If it’s at City, he’ll get his head down and fight, or he’ll go and play somewhere else. In the long term, he wants to be back in the England squad.”

Speaking after Grealish was dropped for City’s final Premier League match of the season at Fulham, Guardiola insisted it was a “selection” decision.

“It was selection,” he said. “Of course Jack has to play. He’s an unbelievable player that has to play football every three days.

“It didn’t happen this season and last season either. He needs to do it, and that’s with us or another place. And that’s a question for Jack, his agent and the club.

“If he stays it will be fine — he fought like he fought from day one to make a contribution, but not today.”

Guardiola added: “Who said I’m not happy with Jack? Rico (Lewis) was not selected, (James) McAtee was exceptional against Aston Villa and Wolves. Why not ask me about McAtee?

“It’s not personal. I have 24 players. I had to leave out six for the last game, and five today because (Mateo) Kovacic got sent off.

“I’m the person who fought for Jack to come here, and the person who fought for him to stay here this season and the next season. I’m the one who said: ‘I want Jack Grealish’.

“What happens in the future is a job for Txiki (Begiristain), Hugo (Viana) and the agents.”