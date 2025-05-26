Jack Grealish’s next club: 5 potential destinations for unwanted Man City star
Jack Grealish is likely to leave Manchester City over the summer transfer window – but just where will the England international end up?
Grealish has only played a bit-part role for City in 2024-25, despite their struggles under Pep Guardiola, and has only occasionally threatened to live up to his £100million price tag since arriving at the Etihad.
But the 29-year-old still has quality and will be of interest to several Premier League clubs. We’ve mapped out where Grealish might end up before August.