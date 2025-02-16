Jack Moorhouse can be Man Utd’s next Pogba – & kickstart the Amorim era

As Manchester United pootle down to London for Sunday’s match with Tottenham, with both their travel plans and season having gone awry, one youngster has been presented with a golden opportunity.

United originally intended to travel south on the train, but Avanti West Coast were up to their usual tricks and a signal failure ensured all services were cancelled.

No matter. Ruben Amorim and his squad would have to make do with the coach. The departure was soundtracked by Jim Ratcliffe cooing at the prospect of saving a few quid.

