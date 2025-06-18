Jack Wilshere has made big predictions on Arsenal and Tottenham for next season

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has tipped the Gunners to win a trophy next season, while he feels rivals Tottenham will win just “five games.”

Arsenal and Tottenham had varying campaigns last season. The Gunners finished second in the Premier League and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Tottenham went one better in Europe, albeit in a lesser tournament, as they won the Europa League, but finished 15 places below their rivals in the league, in 17th.

Arsenal man Wilshere feels the Gunners will be far above their rivals in every aspect next season.

Asked for his crazy prediction for the season, he told The Sun: “Arsenal win the Champions League, Tottenham win five matches.”

Robbie Keane, when asked the same question, felt very differently, and his response was perhaps less tongue in cheek, though still driven by an affinity to the his former side, Spurs.

He said: “I think it will be the same teams up there, hopefully Spurs will be in the top four, but a new manager coming in always takes a little bit of time.”

Keane also reckoned Liverpool were favourites to win the league again.

In another interview with The Sun, Wilshere maintained his belief that Arsenal have a good chance of winning something this season.

“I know he [Mikel Arteta] would probably say himself that he would want to [have] won more things, but actually the job he’s done without getting over the line – I don’t think they’re too far,” he said.

“People say they need a [number] nine and of course that will help, but they also need to keep the same level of competition that they have now. Keep the players performing at that level while adding a few, and I think Mikel’s the right guy to do that.

“I think they need a [number] nine. You can add a little bit of depth around the squad with the same quality, but I think probably now is a nine.”

Asked who he’d go for, Wilshere suggested Alexander Isak, but knows he’s probably “unattainable”, and stated he “likes [Benjamin] Sesko as well.”

It’s not clear out of Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres who’s the favourite to improve the attack at Arsenal, but it’s believed personal terms have been agreed with the former.

It’s also been suggested Arsenal will be happy to pay the asking price set by RB Leipzig for Sesko.

