Jacobs confirms two Tottenham ‘medicals’ as £75m buy option is revealed

Mykhailo Mudryk and Tosin Adarabioyo have both been given permission to undergo their medicals at Tottenham ahead of their deadline day transfers.

Spurs have already signed Andy Robertson (free, Liverpool), Marcos Senesi (free, Bournemouth), Jan Paul van Hecke (£52m, Brighton), Martin Dubravka (free, Burnley), Mateus Fernandes (£85m, West Ham), Sandro Tonali (£92.5m, Newcastle United), Savinho (£75m, Manchester City) and Omar Marmoush (loan, Manchester City) so far this summer.

Tottenham could now sign at least two more players before the deadline with another winger their top target before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo had emerged as their top target in that position, although Manchester City had taken the lead in the transfer race, but Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday evening that the Reds had decided to keep the Netherlands international at the club.

Romano wrote on X: ‘OFFICIAL: Liverpool have decided to keep Cody Gakpo at the club as they can’t find a replacement. £85m bid from Manchester City rejected as Gakpo has accepted to stay, ready to continue at #LFC . Manchester City now focused on Ndiaye and Enzo Fernández.’

Tottenham quickly switched target to Iliman Ndiaye but that deal was also hijacked by Manchester City and Spurs will now sign Chelsea winger Mudryk.

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Giving his ‘here we go’ confirmation to a deal on Monday evening, Romano insisted everything had been agreed between all parties.

Romano posted on X: ‘BREAKING: Mykhaylo Mudryk to Tottenham, here we go! Everything agreed also on personal terms. Mudryk joins #THFC on paid loan and also understand there will be a 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 not mandatory in the agreement. The Ukrainian will re-join De Zerbi.’

Before he gave his second ‘here we go’ of the day to Tottenham from Chelsea, Romano added: ‘Tosin Adarabioyo to Tottenham, here we go! Deal agreed also on personal terms. Understand #CFC receive £7m fixed fee plus add-ons for the defender who’s joining Spurs project. The story revealed in the morning, confirmed.’

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And on Tuesday morning Jacobs revealed both Chelsea players have been given permission to travel to Tottenham to complete their medicals, while he revealed the amount Spurs would have to pay to make the Mudryk deal permanent.

The reliable journalist posted on X: ‘Mykhailo Mudryk and Tosin both have permission to undergo their Spurs medicals. Mudryk set to join on a loan with £75m buy option. Tosin a permanent deal worth £7m plus add-ons.’

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