Reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are ‘getting closer’ to striking an ‘agreement’ with star defender Micky van de Ven.

Spurs have already made a real statement in this summer’s transfer window, having invested around £230m to sign Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

The north London side have also recruited Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka, while they remain in the market for more additions.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are still to sign a new winger, with reports suggesting they are keen on Cody Gakpo and Savinho.

However, Tottenham’s best bit of business in this window could come via keeping Van de Ven, who is one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs.

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Tottenham sorely missed Van de Ven while he was unavailable last season and he got his side out of trouble on numerous occasions when he was fit.

For a while, it felt inevitable that Van de Ven would leave Tottenham this summer, with Liverpool and Man Utd mentioned as possible destinations for the versatile defender.

Last month, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claimed Van de Ven was previously leaning towards joining Liverpool over Man Utd, but he has now made a ‘significant U-turn’ on his future.

At the time, it was reported that Spurs were preparing to open talks with Van de Ven over a new contract after he previously ‘made it clear to Spurs earlier this year that he was not interested in discussing fresh terms and had been targeting a move away this summer’.

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Micky van de Ven closing in on new contract ‘agreement’

The report explained:

‘Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Spurs believe the transformation under De Zerbi has significantly altered Van de Ven’s thinking. ‘Indeed, there has already been encouraging communication with the player’s representatives during the summer, prompting the club to prepare formal negotiations over a new deal. There is confidence internally that the Netherlands international can now be persuaded to remain in North London.’

Now, in a fresh update, Jacobs has revealed that the club are ‘getting closer’ to reaching an ‘agreement’ with Van de Ven.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Micky Van de Ven is in talks with Spurs to sign a new contract. Discussions have been positive. An agreement is getting closer, although nothing is done yet.’

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