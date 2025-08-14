Jadon Sancho is reportedly on the radar of Roam with the Serie A club said to have made a bid.

Jadon Sancho’s time at Manchester United could soon be over after Roma submitted a bid to Manchester United to sign the English winger.

The 25-year-old has been told he is free to leave the Old Trafford club having returned from an underwhelming loan spell at Chelsea and Serie A could be his next destination after a bid was submitted on Thursday.

The BBC report that Roma have “made an offer” to sign Sancho but sources have not revealed the size of the bid or whether it has been accepted.

Sancho was one of five players told this summer that they had no future at the club and currently, only Marcus Rashford has been able to secure a move away.

Roma are managed by Gian Piero Gasperini and owned by The Friedkin Group who also control Everton.

The Italian side will be hoping to rediscover the player who lit up the Bundesliga in his early career, scoring 50 goals and registering 64 assists in four seasons with Borussia Dortmund.

His form in Germany prompted United to purchase him for £73m in 2021 and handing him a five-year deal worth £250,000 a week.

But a succession of United managers failed to get the best out of him, culminating in the winger openly criticising Erik ten Hag and landing himself on the sidelines.

In August 2024, Chelsea struck a loan deal with an obligation to buy the player but five goals in 41 games prompted the London club to pay a £5m fine to not sign him permanently.

The exact structure of Roma’s bid is not yet known and it could be a loan move with an obligation to buy, as Chelsea’s was.

Sancho’s current United contract ends next summer meaning they would likely be against a straight loan given they would lose him for free next season. One positive would at least be losing him off their wage bill.

The other three players waiting for moves are Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrrell Malacia with each a different story when it comes to their impending exit.

Garnacho is wanted by Chelsea but their £30m valuation is £20m short of United’s while Antony is said to be waiting until the final days of the transfer window to force through a Real Betis move.

