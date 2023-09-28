Jadon Sancho ‘overestimating importance’ to Ten Hag having shown ‘no talent’ at Man Utd

Jadon Sancho has been made to train away from the first team squad at Man Utd.

Jadon Sancho has “overestimated his importance” to Manchester United, who won’t think twice about getting rid of him given the former Borussia Dortmund winger has failed to show any “talent” at Old Trafford.

Sancho is currently training away from the first team after he publicly refuted manager Erik ten Hag’s claim that he wasn’t included in their squad against Arsenal due to a lack of effort in training.

Ten Hag won’t allow Sancho back unless he apologises, and a report on Thursday claims the England international’s return is currently a ‘distant dream’.

Former United forward Dimitar Berbatov is uncomfortable with the public nature of the disagreement between Sancho and Ten Hag.

“If it continues like this, Jadon Sancho going to go nowhere at the club,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“I’m very disappointed that a situation like this has been made public and a lot of people are discussing it. Things like this happen often, but they’re not made public.

“Players will fight with their managers, players, club staff, or even themselves, but it’s not often made public. When it’s connected to a big club like United, then people will talk about it and interpret it differently.

“In this case, Sancho has been there for over two years and it’s still not working out for him. Sancho must know this, too, and maybe that’s where his dissatisfaction is coming from. When you know you’re not producing, you can be angry with yourself and your manager and this can lead to a bust-up like this.”

Berbatov – who played under Sir Alex Ferguson in his time at Old Trafford – insists that “the manager makes the decisions” at a club like United, adding that problems would undoubtedly arise “if Sancho doesn’t apologise to Ten Hag publicly or privately and understands his mistake the right way.

“Once he’s done that, he needs to earn his place in the team – and the only way to do that is by training harder and playing well when the chance arises,” Berbatov added.

“Sometimes a player, and I hope this isn’t the case for Sancho, who takes this long to resolve conflict has overestimated his own value to the club. When it’s (Cristiano) Ronaldo, it’s different as he’s achieved everything.

“I was at the club when Wayne Rooney had a fallout with the manager, and they sorted things out. I think Sancho is overestimating his importance. He’s not won that many trophies with them. It’s a different situation.

“United can easily decide to get rid of Sancho over this. As talented as he is, and we all saw it at Dortmund, he has yet to show any of this at United. We can only speculate why that is, maybe it’s his surroundings or the people who he’s around.

“Or maybe it’s because he doesn’t agree with the manager. If this drags on anymore, I can’t see it getting better and it’s best to part ways.”

