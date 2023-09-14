Jadon Sancho remains in exile as Man Utd confirm Ten Hag rebel will continue to train alone

Manchester United have provided an update on Jadon Sancho and have confirmed that the winger will train away from the first-team group for the time being.

Erik ten Hag has had a tricky few weeks at Old Trafford and the situation regarding Sancho isn’t likely to go away soon.

The Dutch boss omitted Sancho from the squad to face Arsenal and claimed that the winger did not train well enough in the week leading up to the Emirates defeat.

Sancho promptly bit back to Ten Hag’s comments on social media and claimed that he had been made a ‘scapegoat’ by the manager.

The 23-year-old has since deleted the post on social media, but the situation between the player and manager remains tense.

A series of showdown talks have taken place throughout the week and the club have recently released a club statement which clarifies the current situation.

“Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue,” the club statement explains.

Ten Hag will be keen to find a solution as soon as possible as he won’t want this spat to overshadow Man Utd’s upcoming games.

There’s every chance that Sancho could be sold in January as he hasn’t exactly pulled up many trees since arriving at Old Trafford.

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent thinks that Sancho has had enough and is looking for a way out of the club.

“If he had the intention of staying at Manchester United, of wanting to stay at the club, or had a burning desire to stay, you do it in-house,” Bent said on talkSPORT.

“You go to the manager’s office and you say, ‘look, I don’t really like what you did there. If my training standards are not good enough, then just tell me.’

“I’m sure he’s told him before and then we will try and deal with it. But the fact he went public tells me he wants out of there. He’s had enough.

“Maybe the challenge is too big for him, which is a shame because he’s got a lot of ability, he’s got talent. Maybe the Premier League is too quick for him.”

Sancho was one of the most sought-after wingers while he was at Borussia Dortmund, but he has struggled to showcase the same form in the Premier League.

Man Utd will carefully consider what to do with the winger who is still under contract at the club until the summer of 2026, with the option of an extra year.

