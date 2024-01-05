Jadon Sancho: The Premier League table since Erik ten Hag banished the Man Utd star

Jadon Sancho has been banished from the Manchester United first team since the start of September and the Red Devils haven’t had much of an upturn in form since.

The United winger took to social media to refute the claims made by Erik ten Hag after he was left out of the United squad to face Arsenal at the start of the season.

With Sancho seemingly not prepared to apologise to Ten Hag, the Dutch manager has completely taken the winger out of the picture.

An exit in January now seems more than likely for Sancho, with Borussia Dortmund currently pushing to complete a short-term loan deal for their former player.

For the full article, please click here.