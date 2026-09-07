Jadon Sancho in talks with two Premier League clubs as ex-Man Utd star eyes next move

Jadon Sancho is in talks with at least two Premier League clubs as he looks to take on a new challenge following his departure from Manchester United.

Sancho, 26, is currently a free agent and is therefore free to join a club outside of the transfer window, and he could be offered a lifeline by a top flight English side.

Sancho spent last season on loan with Aston Villa and put in some good performances, but ultimately failed to find consistency and scored only twice in 39 appearances.

However, according to TEAMtalk, two unnamed Premier League clubs have made ‘fresh approaches’ for Sancho ‘in the last week’, suggesting he could make a decision on his next move soon.

Interestingly, the report reveals that former club Borussia Dortmund are also considering a move for the England international.

Dortmund signed Ethan Nwaneri on loan from Arsenal in the closing days of the window.

But the German giants have also lost one of the star summer signings in Giannis Konstantelias through injury, and he is set to miss most of the season, which means they have been looking at other options, including Sancho.

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Jadon Sancho facing big decision on next move

A move outside of Europe is also a strong possibility for Sancho.

TEAMtalk adds that the Saudi Pro League are ‘continuing to monitor his situation and Turkish sides also showing an appetite for a deal.’

Dubai-based side, Arabian Falcons, managed by Jonjo Shelvey are very keen on signing Sancho, but whether the ex-Man Utd man is interested in that switch remains to be seen.

After a largely disappointing 2025/26 Sancho will hope he can reignite his career this season, and he is certainly not short of suitors as he eyes his next club.

A return to Dortmund would arguably make the most sense, though.

Sancho notched a hugely impressive 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund before earning his £73million switch to Man Utd in 2021.

During a loan spell with the club in 2023/24, he scored and assisted three times in 21 games.

With Dortmund looking to bring in cover for the injured Konstantelias, it’ll be interesting to see if they do make a concrete move for bring Sancho back to the Signal Iduna Park.

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