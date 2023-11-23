Jadon Sancho told he can ‘play in any side in Premier League’ as likely transfer route explained

Louis Saha believes Jadon Sancho moving to Saudi Arabia would be “a bit extreme” but he can see him moving across Europe before coming back to England, as he can “play in any side in the Premier League”.

Sancho’s Manchester United career has come crashing to a halt as a result of a feud with manager Erik ten Hag. It started when the boss accused him of not trying hard enough in training, leading to him being left out of the side for a match.

The winger hitting back publicly was deemed unacceptable, and he’s since been banished, with the most likely course of action a January transfer.

A number of top clubs including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have been linked with the forward of late. There are also a few Saudi Pro League sides in the hunt for him.

While they could pay very good money and largely keep Sancho away from the scrutiny of the media, former Manchester United man Saha does not think the winger should make the move to the Middle East, but can see him back in England soon.

“Moving to Saudi Arabia would be a bit extreme, but I can see him playing in Spain or another top league where he can go and enjoy his football before coming back to England when his mind is settled,” Saha told Paddy Power.

“That’s the most likely scenario I can see happening.”

The former Red Devil also believes Sancho has the quality to thrive in the Premier League – Tottenham and Newcastle have been linked – which might be the best course of action for him at some point.

“Jadon Sancho can play in any side in the Premier League – he’s got the quality for that,” he said.

“He needs somewhere where he’ll find the right mentality. Quality-wise he’s a terrific player but his mind is against him.”

Saha also offered a potential explanation for why Sancho, who was so good in Germany, might have struggled when he joined United, suggesting that may not happen at another Premier League side.

“His fitness wasn’t right when he arrived at Manchester United, and he had to work really hard to get fit and that didn’t help him,” Saha added.

