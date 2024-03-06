Jake Humphrey and Mason Greenwood together at last in Mediawatch

Our dislike for Jake Humphrey has reached its absolute zenith – its High Performance, if you will – with his attempt to monetise an ill addict.

Prick wall

Mediawatch doesn’t care for Jake Humphrey. Never has, never will. But we don’t think we’ve ever been quite so enraged by him as this Wednesday morning.

Normally, there’s just a kind of low-level simmering dislike. At his guileless self-promotion, the annual tradition of the A-Level humblebrag, the podcast that sounds like management speak and I know you hate that, the faintly nauseating bulletproof self-regard, the indelible, permanent association with Formula 1, which is just awful. There’s lots not to like.

But all of it seems to have been brought to its absolute zenith – its High Performance, if you will – by the sheer brazen, cynical, exploitative gall of his Paul Gascoigne interview in which he is – and there really is no other way to put this – monetising an unwell addict and then doubling-down on that by pretending it’s for the greater good.

It’s just so cynical. So grim. Of course, on Twitter, he’s earnestly urging everyone to watch the full interview and not be swayed by mere clips or headlines – clips and headlines he knew were an inevitable result of the interview. In unrelated news, the full interview is to be found only behind Humphrey’s £6.99 paywall.

Of course he’s tweeted about it at length, of course he talks sadly about the need for greater empathy in this world in a tweet where the first two paragraphs begin with the word ‘I’ and the other two paragraphs are urging you to subscribe to his content.

We’d be significantly sickened by it all even if there was the real promise of something new or profound. This is Jake Humphrey’s High Performance Podcast, so that would be unlikely anyway. He would think it profound, of course, but he’s a man who thought ‘Sell your Porsche’ was profound advice to offer someone asking to borrow tens of thousands of pounds from you. So he can safely be ignored on that front.

But there’s also really very little left for us to discover about Gascoigne now. His is not a story that needs to be told. His is not a story that nobody knows. He has done countless interviews before, sometimes appearing in decent spirits, sometimes harrowingly unwell.

Portrait of an Icon: Paul Gascoigne

In the last decade there have been two excellent and far less exploitative documentaries about him. There was Gascoigne, where his story was told in his own words and the genuinely stunning Sam Collins two-parter Gazza, pulled together from archive footage and sitting alongside the likes of Senna and Amy among recent searing documentaries of that style.

If you want to watch something to learn about Gazza today, we would heartily recommend seeking out those. Both can be found for far less than the Humphrey paywall and will allow you to both preserve your dignity and keep down your dinner.

International Rescue

The quotes from Jamaica’s head coach about the prospect of Jamaica-eligible Mason Greenwood switching allegiance from England and playing for them made us sigh when we saw them because we know they would inevitably prove too much for the media to resist.

And that’s fair enough. It’s all fairly moot for as long as Greenwood’s official position remains that he hopes one day to play for England again, but given the chance of that is remote and Jamaica’s coach has said he’d ‘love to have him in my team’ you can’t deny there is newsworthiness here given the consistent reliability of Greenwood-based clicks.

But the moment we saw those quotes in The Athletic we just knew we were in for some truly risible clickbait headlines that, entirely accidentally of course, might make you think this possible return to international football was with England and the enthusiastic manager was Gareth Southgate.

And so to The Sun:

Mason Greenwood in line for shock return to international football as manager says he’d ‘LOVE’ to coach ex-Man Utd star

And the Mirror, who we’re oddly kind of disappointed in for doing such a drab by-the-numbers job on it, because we expect more/less of them in this particular field.

Mason Greenwood offered international football return: “I’d love to have him in my team”

Similarly with the Manchester Evening News…

‘I’d love to have him’ – Man United loanee Mason Greenwood given hope of international return

The Daily Star get involved and ramp things up a notch, cleverly managing to sneak England into the headline…

Mason Greenwood handed international football lifeline four years after last England cap

The Daily Record offer a variation on that theme.

Mason Greenwood handed international lifeline as boss ‘would love’ to have England cap in his team

The Daily Express, meanwhile, decide to omit so much information as to leave the whole thing a complete mystery that could mean absolutely anything about anything, which might in a way make it both the cleverest and stupidest headline of the lot.

Man Utd loanee Mason Greenwood receives offer after talks as statement made

And, in a rare but necessary case of offering credit where it’s due, a cap doffed to the Daily Mail of all places for partaking in absolute no clickbait sh*thousery at all.

Jamaica head coach admits he ‘would love’ to have Mason Greenwood in his squad and confirms talks over trying to convince on-loan Man United forward to switch allegiance from England

If we’re nitpicking, we might note that while everyone else has very deliberately put too little of the story in the headline, the Mail’s decision to put literally all of it in might be considered too much.

But it’s definitely better than the alternative. And it’s even a vanishingly rare acceptable use of ‘admits’ in a football manager quote context, given the subject at hand.