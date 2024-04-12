Man City lead Liverpool in race for Bayern Munich star and ‘Real Madrid’s Mbappe alternative’

Manchester City are ‘the most interested’ in pursuing a summer move for Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala.

The Germany attacker is among the most-wanted young players across the continent as he prepares to enter the final two years of his contract.

The Independent says Musiala wants assurances over Bayern’s future direction at a time of uncertainty for the Bavarian giants.

Bayer Leverkusen can take the Bundesliga crown away from Munich for the first time in a dozen years this weekend while the Champions League quarter-finalists conduct their search for a new manager ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s departure at the end of the season.

With little sign of a contract renewal on the cards – Bayern have more pressing concerns over three other major stars – Musiala is attracting interest from a number of big clubs.

According to The Independent, ‘there is a belief among other clubs that he may be buyable this year or next, with City the most interested’.

Apparently, Pep Guardiola wants two versatile attackers this summer, with Kevin De Bruyne’s long-term future uncertain.

Liverpool have also been linked with Musiala, who was said to be Real Madrid’s primary alternative if Kylian Mbappe could not be secured on a free transfer this summer. Barcelona and PSG are also said to be interested.

Stuttgart-born Musiala is understood to favour a Premier League move, having grown up in west London, where he played at Chelsea as an academy player before moving to Bayern aged 17.

Last month, it was reported that Liverpool would want to be “would want to be in the conversation” if Musiala leaves Bayern this summer.

Neil Jones, who has covered Liverpool for years as a journalist, wrote on March 20 that Musiala is one player the Reds are interested in but he poured cold water on rumours of some other Bayern Munich players moving to Anfield.

Jones wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Bayern Munich look like they are going to have a summer of real change, in the dugout and within their squad, and there are certainly a few players that could be in the minds of a lot of top clubs. Joshua Kimmich, for example, is being linked away, although from a Liverpool perspective I’d be giving that one a wide berth.

“Serge Gnabry, too, seems like a far-fetched link when it comes to Liverpool. He’ll be 29 in July and has not played an awful lot of football over the past few months. Liverpool are not in the business of spending big money and dishing out big contracts to such players. The same goes for Leroy Sane, who turned 28 in January.

“Musiala is different. At 21 he has his best years ahead of him, and he absolutely has the potential to be one of the very best in his position. I know that from a Bayern point of view, they are desperate to retain him, and I also know that pretty much every other top club in Europe, Liverpool included, would want to be in the conversation should he leave. I don’t imagine Manchester City or Real Madrid would be sitting on their hands there!”

