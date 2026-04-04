Is Reece James to blame for Enzo Fernandez acting like a 'little toad'?

Reece James has been picked out as the “catalyst” for the “cowardly behaviour” of Chelsea stars Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella, who have been branded “little toads” following their comments during the international break.

The Blues have slumped to sixth in the Premier League having won just one of their last six top flight games and have been dumped out of both the Carabao Cup and Champions League under Liam Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca at the Stamford Bridge helm in January.

Fernandez, Chelsea’s vice-captain, has cast huge doubt over his own future in that time as he flirts with Real Madrid, who have been linked with his services of late.

READ MORE: Enzo Fernandez is the Chelsea hill Rosenior is absolutely right to die on



Following the Champions League humbling by PSG, Fernandez told ESPN Argentina when asked about his future at Stamford Bridge: “I don’t know – there are eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup and then we’ll see.”

In an interview last weekend Fernandez insisted he would like to move to Madrid at some point in the future.

He said: “I’d like to experience, I don’t know, live there. I really like Madrid, it reminds me a lot of Buenos Aires.”

Cucurella also broke ranks during the international break, hitting out at the club’s transfer policy and managerial changes as he admitted an offer from Barcelona would be “difficult to refuse”.

Rosenior has responded by dropping Fernandez after he “crossed the line” and although Cucurella hasn’t been sanctioned, the Blues boss admitted he was “disappointed” with the left-back’s comments.

And former Premier League striker Troy Deeney didn’t hold back when hitting out at the “little toads” in his column for The Sun.

He said: ‘Enzo Fernandez has been rightly punished for his cowardly behaviour.

‘Chelsea’s Argentina midfielder and Spain left-back Marc Cucurella both used their inter­national breaks to shaft their club-mates and indulge in some friendly fire.

‘Maybe what those two said is what all Blues fans were thinking, maybe it was something that needed saying.

‘One thing that cannot be argued is that it was pathetic.

‘Did they front up to the English media while wearing their club gear? No.

‘The pair behaved like little toads and chose to speak where there was zero accountability, no one from the club looking over their shoulder and telling them to wind their necks in.

‘Fernandez and Cucurella decided to use the safety blanket of their national squads to sound off about the decision to sack Enzo Maresca and the approach their club they play for is taking.

‘And these are two of Chelsea’s supposed leaders. But this is not leadership, it is arse-covering and self-serving hot air.’

And Deeney believes that the pair are frustrated after seeing captain James handed a new deal last month.

He added: ‘Both Fernandez and Cucurella are undeniably big players for the club and talented to boot.

‘One thing which could well have been the catalyst for their outbursts is a new deal for Reece James. The Chelsea skipper is comfortably the best player at the club when he is available.

‘But that issue of availability has arisen once again, with his new six-year deal followed almost immediately by another hamstring injury for the 26-year-old.

‘James has been fantastic for Chelsea but he has played nowhere near as much as Fernandez or Cucurella over the past two years.

‘Because of that, both of them will be wondering where their shiny new deals are. That is what players care about.’

Cucurella was rewarded for his performances with improved terms last year and according to our friends over at TEAMtalk, Fernandez could also soon be offered more money.

Transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed: “The player’s representatives believe the Argentine World Cup winner is currently earning below his market value – a stance that sources indicate Chelsea themselves acknowledge.

“Despite still having six years remaining on the deal he signed after his £100million-plus move from Benfica in 2023, Fernandez’s rapid development into one of Europe’s top midfielders has shifted expectations around his salary.”

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