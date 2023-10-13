James Maddison ‘digs’ keep England on joyful path away from Golden Generation

James Maddison keeps aiming digs at his England team-mates that would not have been tolerated by the Golden Generation, if they had the emotional intelligence to actually talk to each other.

Imagine for a moment a headline in 2005, as England prepared for a World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland, which reads: ‘Steven Gerrard aims dig at John Terry over Luis Garcia ‘ghost goal’ after Liverpool triumph over Chelsea’.

There’s no earthly way you’re not reading that article; it’s made our traffic antenna tingle just thinking about it. It’s got everything you want in a story – big players from big clubs together on England duty mocking each other over an officiating blunder in a huge game. Tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, cheers for the clicks.

This week we experienced a very similar actual story. ‘James Maddison makes Liverpool ‘replay’ dig at Trent Alexander-Arnold on England duty’, was the Daily Star headline. FourFourTwo went with: ‘Trent trolled by Maddison over Spurs-Liverpool VAR incident’.

The building blocks are the same: big players; big clubs; big game; mockery; refereeing mistake. But far fewer people clicking will have been doing so in the hope of genuine malice between Maddison and Alexander-Arnold. The ‘dig’ was always going to be light-hearted, the ‘trolling’ done with a smile.

Members of the Golden Generation would never have dared to bring up such highly contested moments on international duty, with club rivalries leading to cliques that would barely engage with each other beyond what was absolutely essential.

“It was down to the obsession with winning. I didn’t want to see Frank [Lampard] have an edge on me. I didn’t want to speak to him about anything he’d be able to take away to facilitate his team winning. When I was with England with Stevie [Gerrard], when we were battling for the Premier League, I didn’t want to sit around him and be around him because I just didn’t want to hear about what Liverpool were doing.”

It’s psychotic, but Rio Ferdinand’s take is echoed by Lampard, Gerrard and whoever else had to endure the chore of England duty. They couldn’t afford to let their guard down or engage in banter for fear of handing the edge to those who would be their opponents in the next weeks and months. It was evidently a huge barrier to their success on the field.

While mockery may have led to fisticuffs, or at least even colder shoulders, in that England era, Alexander-Arnold responded in kind to Maddison.

Asked whether he was indeed ‘still asking for a replay’, Alexander-Arnold said: “No, he was asking me to teach him how to put a free-kick in the top corner. But, I told him, I’d just shown him the video when I scored at Leicester last year and they got relegated.”

Maddison previously revealed his “trash talking” on international duty with Bukayo Saka which led the Arsenal star to mimic his celebration in their draw with Spurs. “He must have still been doing it when I turned him for the first goal,” the Tottenham star added.

In both instances, amid the greatest of club rivalries, Maddison and his wisecracking accomplices demonstrated their ability to rise above the bullsh*t, to show that you can still be a bloody good player in a bloody good team – far better than that supposed Golden Generation – while not taking everything quite so seriously.

Those claiming England may suffer through a lack of competitive edge need only look at the commitment of these players to their club teams, and the hugs and smiles in the tunnels that the old guard have such a problem with reflects far worse on the critics than it does on those who have the emotional intelligence to separate off-field friendships with on-field rivalry.

That ability to flip a switch when crossing the white line allows these England players to put club grievances behind them and focus on what is now the joy of playing for their country. And no-one appears to be enjoying it more than James Maddison.