Maddison leaves England camp after being dropped by Gareth Southgate

James Maddison was 'disappointed' at his lack of game time for England.

James Maddison has predictably missed out on a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad after a poor performance against Bosnia on Monday.

We picked out Maddison as one of the seven players expected to miss out on a place in Germany.

The 27-year-old was selected by Gareth Southgate as part of the 33-man training group gearing up for this summer’s shot at glory in Germany.

Maddison was introduced as a 61st-minute substitute in Monday’s 3-0 friendly win against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park and then travelled with the England squad to London.

The Tottenham attacking midfielder was pictured training with the group on Wednesday, but PA understands he is set to be among the seven players cut for the Euros and has reportedly now left the camp.

Maddison went to the 2022 World Cup but did not make an appearance in Qatar and has won seven caps in total.

England face Iceland in their final pre-tournament friendly at Wembley on Friday evening, which finishes just over an hour before the 11pm deadline to submit the squad to UEFA.

Southgate’s final 26-man selection is scheduled to be announced on Saturday morning.

The other six players we expect to be culled are Curtis Jones, Jarrell Quansah, Jarrod Bowen, James Trafford, Ollie Watkins and Lewis Dunk.

Jack Grealish’s place was perhaps in doubt but his performance against Bosnia was enough to claim a place.

“We understand the significance for all of the players so we’re giving it the respect and attention it deserves to make fair, right decisions,” said Southgate after Monday night’s win.

“Of course, it’s always going to be subjective.

“It’s not just getting the best individuals in, there’s a positional element to that as well.

“We’ve got really good options and I think we’ve come through tonight without any physical issues, which is really important.”

Eberechi Eze also edged ahead of Maddison with his display on Monday night, with the Crystal Palace winger/midfielder sealing his place in the squad.

“Eze played with that freedom and swagger that he plays for his club with. It’s great to see a young player come into our environment and be able to do that,” said Southgate.

“You saw that ability to glide past people in the middle of the pitch and the power he has as well.”