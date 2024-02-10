James Maddison revels in late Tottenham win – ‘if you could bottle that and sell it you’d get millions’

James Maddison revelled in a late Tottenham winner that sent the “fans into madness,” feeling that “if you could bottle that and sell it you’d get millions.”

For those who work in football media, the view that Maddison is very switched on is inherent. He so clearly understands what it means to be a football fan – something not always evident in players – and as such his interviews always feel like a breath of fresh air.

His latest, after he played the entirety of a game in which Tottenham won in the 94th minute, was no different. Indeed, it’s not lost on him what it means for the fans who’ve watched their side win in that fashion, creating an energy that helps the players fight to the very end.

“A bit of relief actually. It’s always nice to win late, that feeling when you’re out there and it sends the fans into madness. If you could bottle that and sell it then you’d get millions, that’s why it’s so rare,” he told Premier League Productions.

“We’ve done it a few times here at home with late winners so credit to Brennan [Johnson] with the winner.”

Indeed, Spurs beat Liverpool with a stoppage time goal and came back to draw against Manchester City with a 90th-minute strike, so their fans are certainly getting their money’s worth.

Maddison feels the win highlights the character the Tottenham side have in them, and is hopeful that now a lot of players are getting back fit, they can be more competitive.

“It can be difficult if you aren’t clean and crisp on the ball. I just have to credit the character of the team,” Maddison added.

“You always want to kick on but it has been a difficult season with players being out at different times in clusters. It’s good to see competition for places again because it drives you on.”

He was one of those that was out for a while, but his form beforehand was one of the main reasons Tottenham were in such a good spot. Maddison scored three goals and assisted six times in the Premier League before his injury.

He assisted the first goal in the 2-2 draw with Everton last time out, and will be ready to push on and have a consistent impact from this point on.

