James Maddison has admitted Tottenham’s league form has been “unacceptable” and warned that talk surrounding Ange Postecoglou’s future is “not healthy”, but insists the squad remains fully behind their under-pressure boss.

With Spurs clinging to European hopes after a frustrating domestic campaign, Maddison didn’t shy away from the criticism, calling out their poor Premier League performances while making it clear that Postecoglou still has the dressing room.

“We are behind the manager 100%,” said Maddison. “I think he’s a great man.

“We have had a poor season, especially in the league. We’ve been very good in Europe, but the league season has been unacceptable.

“He’s my manager, he’s my gaffer, and I respect him an awful amount.

“And listen, the narrative [of Postecoglou’s position being under threat] is something we players are trying to keep away from because it’s not healthy.

“I just know that I come into work every day and see the lads listening and taking on the messages on how he wants us to play and doing the best for this club, and we are in a really good position in Europe, where we can still have a special season under his management.

“I will continue to do that until the day he isn’t here. He’s my manager and I respect him an awful amount and that will continue.”

Maddison recently returned from a spell on the sidelines and has been thrown back into a squad that’s been decimated by injuries throughout the season.

Those absences have played a huge part in Spurs’ Premier League decline, with the club currently sitting 16th on 37 points – just two places above the drop zone.

Injuries to key players like Heung-min Son, Micky van de Ven, and Cristian Romero have forced Postecoglou to shuffle his line-up repeatedly.

Son remains a doubt for the upcoming Europa League semi-final against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, as the Spurs boss confirmed the forward is still training away from the squad.

Despite their domestic woes, Spurs have enjoyed a strong run in Europe, navigating their way to the final four of the Europa League with impressive displays. They now face the Eliteserien champions, who are aiming to pull off a major upset after a dream run to the semis.

While the Europa League may now be Tottenham’s best hope of salvaging something from a disappointing season, Maddison’s comments reflect a dressing room still committed to their manager’s vision amid mounting pressure from the media.