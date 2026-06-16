James Trafford is not an "idiot" over his role with England

James Trafford believes “history says” he needs to be a No.1 at club level to do the same for England, and he’s not an “idiot” in regards to his role at the World Cup.

Trafford, 23, has so far played just twice for England, both in 2026, against Uruguay and New Zealand. Recent outings show signs of progression, but the man he’s trying to unseat, Jordan Pickford, is on 84 caps and hasn’t missed a minute at a major tournament.

It feels that is unlikely to change, largely because the Everton man has never put a foot wrong in the Three Lions net.

Trafford is clear in his goal to become England’s No.1 in the future, but knows he’s likely going to have to be a starter at club level for that to happen, which presently, at Manchester City, he is not.

He said: “Just because you play for a certain club doesn’t mean that you automatically play for the national team – you have still got to show your level, you have still got to perform at the highest level.

“When I did move, if I had become England’s number one for the tournament, it would have been brilliant. I’d have been very happy, but obviously I didn’t. They obviously ended up signing Gigi [Donnarumma], and I didn’t play the majority of the games, and that’s football.

“History says yeah [he’ll have to start at club level]. I think there hasn’t been a goalie start for any of the top nations that isn’t a No.1 at the club, so going off history, I’d say yes.

“You never know, whether I move, whether I don’t move, I do what’s right for me and my career.”

READ: England blow as Three Lions star out of World Cup and Thomas Tuchel chooses replacement

Trafford wants Newcastle switch

Trafford moved to City likely feeling he was going to be their first choice between the sticks, and they signed Donnarumma following that transfer.

READ: England rocked by ‘alarming’ hat-trick of setbacks on eve of Croatia opener

Now, it’s being reported that he wants to play for Newcastle, who are pushing for Trafford, as they were when he signed for City.

There is competition from Aston Villa and Leeds, but that the stopper has eyes on a move to St James’ Park will be music to the ears of the Magpies.

Whether they will be able to land him remains to be seen, with a move likely not happening to any club until after the World Cup, with Trafford’s focus there, whether or not he’s going to get on the pitch.

READ MORE: Emmanuel Petit hits out at Arsenal star who doesn’t ‘deserve’ to start at World Cup for England