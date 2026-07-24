For the second summer in succession, James Trafford has snubbed Newcastle United and, instead, is set to join Leeds United. Assuming the Yorkshire club recognise the opportunity before them.

Right now, talks are on going between Leeds and Manchester City over the fee required to take the England goalkeeper over the Pennines.

Leeds’ focus cannot be the cost – it must be the benefit. Because in Trafford, the Whites have the opportunity to lock in a No.1 for seasons to come.

Even if that doesn’t transpire, most likely, it will be because they have secured a hefty profit on whatever they invest in the 23-year-old.

For Leeds, this is a perfect opportunity not only to address what is currently their biggest flaw but to flip it to perhaps one of their biggest strengths in one decisive action.

Trafford offers a test of Leeds’ intent. If, after at least two seasons of getting by without a reliable keeper, the board is unwilling to properly invest in the security of the goal, we know they aren’t serious.

A goalkeeper was a priority last summer after Illan Meslier eventually exhausted Daniel Farke’s patience. In the Championship promotion season, Karl Darlow came in to help Leeds get over the line during the run in.

Leeds signed Lucas Perri from Lyon for £13.9million. The Brazilian was not an upgrade. Again, Darlow was brought back in to get Leeds to the summer when they could try again.

With the Darlow failsafe no longer available to Leeds, all they are left with is Perri and a predicament that requires decisive action.

Reports suggest City are looking for up to £40million for Trafford, which would put him among the top five most expensive goalkeepers ever.

But Leeds cannot afford to view it that way. Clubs everywhere have always been wary of spending big money on goalkeepers – the fifth-most expensive keeper of all time wouldn’t even make the top 20 transfers just this summer – and, frankly, it’s a bit weird.

Such reluctance is perhaps more understandable when there is a passable alternative, but Leeds do not have that. They have to spend; it just boils down to whether they want the job done cheap, or if they want it done right.

Of course, Trafford offers no guarantees. No signing ever does and there’s no less jeopardy with goalkeepers. Two of the three most expensive turned out to be awful flops, but Kepa and Andre Onana’s failings were a failure on Chelsea and Man Utd’s part as much as the players’.

Alisson worked out well enough for Liverpool.

Data has taken much of the guesswork out of recruitment but signing a player will always involve educated conjecture. And what Leeds know of Trafford from his character and career so far, makes him their best investment.

Handily for Leeds, they are offering guarantees, making them Trafford’s best bet too.

On the face of it, choosing Leeds over Newcastle is quite the statement and another slap in the chops for the Magpies. But it’s not black and white for Trafford in more ways than one this summer.

When he looks at Newcastle, he sees competition. At Leeds, there’s certainty.

Having been burned by City, who he chose over Newcastle a year ago on the assumption he would be No.1 only to see one of the world’s best keepers follow him through the Etihad door, Trafford cannot be blamed for looking with trepidation at St James’ Park.

Aaron Ramsdale went up there last season to compete with Nick Pope and rather than drive each other on, the threat of only ever being a dropped bollock or two from the bench help neither establish themselves as Eddie Howe’s first choice.

Having two No.1s doesn’t work. Trafford’s England team-mate Dean Henderson might have told him that when they were both sat on the England bench this summer after he somehow came off second best in a fight against David De Gea with no winners in 2020/21.

Pope is still in place and eager to protect his place at Newcastle and new signing Ewen Jaouen has not moved to St James’ Park only to serve in the warm-ups.

After a season of competing for his place in an unfair fight, even if Trafford went to Newcastle as the favourite, it is not a battle he needs.

Leeds can offer Trafford assurance and the peace of mind necessary to fulfil his potential while providing a platform to mount a serious challenge on Jordan Pickford for his England place. After last season, he needs Farke’s faith, not another face off.

Trafford’s incentive is clear, and so is Leeds’. They must act on it.