Jamie Carragher, Alan Shearer reveal predictions for Man Utd vs Bournemouth, Chelsea vs Tottenham

Jamie Carragher and Alan Shearer have made predictions for some of this weekend’s Premier League games, including Manchester United vs Bournemouth.

Another Premier League weekend is here, and the standout fixtures include Man Utd vs Bournemouth, Chelsea vs Tottenham, Liverpool vs Brighton and Aston Villa vs Manchester City.

There is a lot riding on the game against Bournemouth for Man Utd, with a loss potentially enough to end head coach Michael Carrick‘s tenure.

Carragher has backed Bournemouth to compound Man Utd’s misery with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford, while he has also tipped Chelsea to beat London rivals Tottenham.

“What a cracking line-up we have in the Premier League this weekend,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

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“I don’t think Arsenal will have any problems beating Everton especially given how strong they’ve been this season.

“However, Brighton might not be so lucky at Anfield as I can see Liverpool ending their winning streak. Elsewhere, I see Chelsea winning against Spurs at home on Saturday.”

Alan Shearer predicts Chelsea vs Spurs and Man Utd vs Bournemouth

Shearer has agreed with Carragher about Chelsea vs Tottenham.

“I was impressed with Caicedo. Chelsea are looking a more well-rounded team and I think Caicedo’s played a huge part in that, he’s made the difference,” Shearer told Betfair.

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“It was only the last two or three games that that’s happened. I think the reason for that is because of what Caicedo gives you in midfield. Him and Henderson have done really well. No surprise they’ve stiffened up a bit with those two in midfield.

“Spurs did all right. Great to see Maddison back and scoring a goal. Kulusevski came back in for the last few minutes, got a good reception. I still didn’t think they played great, despite getting a good result. So, I’m going to go Chelsea home win.”

However, Shearer has explained why he thinks Man Utd and Bournemouth will share the points.

“I know playing on Thursday in such a massive game won’t help Bournemouth, even though they got a fantastic win, we’ve seen it with teams and playing Thursday and Sunday can take a toll,” Shearer added.

“But, very much like my prediction for Newcastle this weekend, I would have no confidence saying this, but I think because of the desperation of United and because of the situation, Bournemouth can get something here.

“So for that reason, I’m going to say a draw again, because I’ve got no belief Man United can go out and win the game. A draw will do nothing for Michael Carrick.”

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