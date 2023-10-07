Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal v Man City result can set up ‘brilliant’ title race narrative

Jamie Carragher is of the belief that Arsenal beating Manchester City can “give us a title race” as “brilliant” as last season’s, so he is hopeful that the Gunners come out on top.

The Premier League title race last season was one of the most entertaining contests for a while. That was largely because Arsenal came from fifth place the season prior to challenging juggernauts Man City.

The Gunners had the lead for the majority of the season, but a late slip allowed the Citizens back in, and they took their chance and had a perfect end to the season, eventually finishing five points clear of their rival.

City won both Premier League matches against Arsenal last season, but they’ve already been turned over by Mikel Arteta’s side in this campaign, as the north London outfit won the Community Shield.

They face each other for the first time in the league today (October 7) and former Premier League defender Carragher is of the hope and the belief that an Arsenal win could keep things interesting towards the back end of the season.

“I’m going to go for Arsenal. I think Arsenal just might do it. With home advantage and Rodri not playing – who’s a huge player for Man City,” he said on Sky Sports.

“Hopefully that will give us a title race between now and the end of the season. I want Liverpool to be involved.

“I think we want this title race to go as long as it could possibly go – and last season it did. I thought it was brilliant between Man City and Arsenal. So, hopefully Arsenal can get the three points.”

Currently, City sit top of the table, but only a point above Arsenal and Tottenham after losing to Wolves last time out. With that being said, a loss to the Gunners would allow their title rivals a lead over them.

Given how closely fought the title was last season between the two sides before Arsenal did slip up, if they can get a lead now, they could certainly hold onto it for some time.

Judging from last season’s showing, it could be until the two sides meet again that the leader of the pair changes hands.

With that being said, Tottenham are currently in the mix too, and after their start, they shouldn’t be ruled out. But recent history would suggest one of the other sides will be more competitive, and an Arsenal win could set up an exciting title race.

